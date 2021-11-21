Officials faking Citizen Portal complaints will be punished: PM – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called on relevant authorities to take action against government officials who have been found responsible for registering and resolving complaints on the Pakistani citizens portal to show people increased satisfaction of their dashboards.

I personally monitor complaints from the public on the citizen portal. No laxity to be tolerated in resolving public complaints. No leniency will be shown to officers who fake the resolution of public complaints, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) wrote a report investigating the dashboards of 254 officers regarding frivolous complaints. The Unit had investigated the scorecards of 154 officers in Punjab, 86 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three in Sindh and 11 in the federal government.

Investigation finds dozens of officials involved in bogus practices

The investigation revealed that 44 officers from Punjab had been found involved in false complaints and that the chief secretary of that province had already acted against them.

Among those who faced prosecution were also three officers dismissed, seven suspended and two transferred from their posts.

The Punjab’s Inspector General of Police took action against 45 officers.

The KP chief secretary took action against 39 officers and suspended those involved, while the Inspector General of Police took action against 10 officers.

The Sindh Inspector General of Police took action against three policemen.

The Prime Minister has issued instructions to chief secretaries and provincial IGPs, calling not to be lax towards those who are negligent in public complaints.

According to the investigation report, one person filed 12 complaints and suggestions about the National Highway and Highway Police and subsequently expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the department. In addition, no evidence was found for the filing of false complaints to increase the level of satisfaction of any part of the department.

The PMDU has recommended permanently blocking all credentials used in frivolous complaints and requested clarification from all concerned with misconceptions regarding public comments.

Posted in Dawn, le 21 November 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 21 November 2021

