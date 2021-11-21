Douglas Ross asked three times before backing Boris Johnson as PM amid sleazy





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:59.8%"/> Douglas Ross was squeezed into the line of sleaze engulfing the Conservative Party The Scottish Conservative leader, who failed to record 30,000 second-job earnings for his role as MSP and linesman, said the Paterson case had been an extremely poorly handled episode. When asked if he still trusts Boris Johnson, Mr Ross said: The PM has accepted that he was wrong and that this has been an extremely mismanaged episode since the Owen Paterson affair , I broke the party whip because I couldn’t support what he and his government were asking their colleagues to do. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus “I think what we’ve seen this week is that Parliament is coming together to say yes, we need to look at this. It took three questions and he was told to answer yes or no before Mr Ross backed Boris Johnson as leader of the Tories, answering yes to whether the Prime Minister is still the man he is ‘it takes to lead the party. Mr. Ross added: [Its been] really damaging to the party north and south of the border and I am thinking of politics in general. “No party has been immune to criticism about this and that is why I think it is fair that parliament met this week, there has been no opposition to the proposals that the government presented to the Standards Committee for review, which were adopted with no votes against. The Scottish Tory leader has also voiced his opposition to what he called paid advice and lobbying at Westminster, but defended MPs and PSMs who work as frontline NHS staff, saying he is sometimes useful for legislators to have experience of what they are debating. He added: No company, business or organization should have an internal track in the workings of parliament and think that it can, whether true or not, get preferential treatment as a result of it. Ross called the salary of 82,000 MPs extremely generous and said MPs who believe a second job is needed to supplement that salary because it is too low should not be a Conservative MP or MP. He declined to say whether Geoffrey Cox, the big Tory who made hundreds of thousands of pounds working as a lawyer in the Caribbean during the lockdown, should step down as an MP. He also said he would not give up his job as a linesman, claiming that: MPs / MSPs / advisers have the right to lead a life outside of politics and I think if we take that away that is is a greater risk of encouraging people to run for office. Douglas Ross’s comments come as Scottish Labor has said they will propose a second job ban for MSPs if the SNP does not. Neil Bibby, the party’s trade manager, said action at Holyrood is more urgent than ever and serious discussion on the issue is needed. He said: The role of PSMs should be to fully focus on their constituents and the practice of secondary work should be banned. In the absence of leadership from the Scottish government, Labor will bring forward a bill to change the law. There must be exemptions, especially for MSPs who must continue working to maintain their registration, such as medical professionals, but in general this bill will spell the end of second jobs as a way to line their pockets. . It is high time that this sauce train was over. This bill will ensure that all of our PSMs work full time for the people of Scotland, not for private profit. I hope other parties will see the need to act. When asked earlier this week if he would support a move to ban second jobs at Holyrood, the SNP said existing rules were already stricter than at Westminster. A party spokesperson said: Tories’ corruption scandal highlights a completely flawed Westminster system, from peerages of multi-million pound Tory donors to Douglas Ross, who failed to demand more revenue at the average salary in Scotland. “Any PSM proposal should be considered on its merits, but Holyrood is already much stricter than Westminster, which continues to allow the Tories to commit sleaze on a large scale. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

