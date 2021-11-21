Navjot Sidhu calls Imran Khan ‘older brother’, BJP criticizes him and Congress





Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu sparked yet another controversy on Saturday when he called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a bada bhai (big brother) a term of affection – when crossing into Pakistan via the Corridor of Kartarpur.

The Sidhus’ relationship with Imran dates back to their years of cricket in the ’80s and’ 90s. The hallway to the shrine was closed to pilgrims due to Covid and had opened this week.

BJP chief Amit Malviya shared a video of Sidhu in which he can be heard telling a Pakistani official that Imran Khan was his bada bhai

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh Malviya, added in his tweet.

While Sidhus remarks on his return after paying homage to the gurdwara in Pakistan that the Kartarpur corridor could only have been achieved through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan – was well received, his bada bhai commentary was criticized by one of his own party colleagues.

@Imran Khan might be anyone’s older brother, but for India it’s the cat paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military that combines weapons and narcotics in Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC. Did we forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon? tweeted Manish Tiwari, congressman from Anandpur Sahib.

There are murmurs of Tiwari joining Amarinder Singh, who was removed from his post as chief minister in October. Amarinder has started his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and is in talks with the BJP over seat sharing for the parliamentary elections slated for early next year.

Sidhus’ visit to Kartarpur came two days after the entire cabinet of Punjab’s chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, visited the shrine on Thursday. His exclusion from the delegation raised eyebrows more than one.

Pakistani ministers praised Sidhu for his role in opening the corridor. He also courted the controversy by hugging Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2018, but responded by saying that Bajwa had come to him and not the other way around.

Rescuing Sidhus following his comment on Imran, Punjab Minister Pargat Singh said: We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanaks. Can I call someone a brother?

Speaking to reporters on his return from the shrine, Sidhu hoped India and Pakistan should open their borders for cross-border trade. Why go through Mundra Port, a total of 2,100 km? Why not from here, where there are only 21 km (in Pakistan), he added.

BJP national secretary general Tarun Chugh lambasted Sidhu for singing worship hymns for Imran. In a statement, Chugh said he was very unhappy for Punjab and the country that Sidhu, while in Pakistan, congratulated the Pakistani prime minister who sent drones and Tiffin bombs to the Punjab.

Chugh alleged that Sidhu was behaving like a Pakistani agency in the Punjab.

The BJP leader asked AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to explain their party’s position on Pakistan. It is grossly condemnable and reprehensible that on the one hand Pakistan is killing our wasps at the border and, on the other hand, the leaders of Congress are singing the praises of the Pakistani prime minister.

Despite the uproar, Sidhu is not marred by the allegations. If I have to clean up the mud, then I have to stay in the mud, is one of his trademark jokes.

(To receive our electronic paper daily on WhatsApp, please click here. We allow sharing of the PDF document on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Saturday November 20, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/punjab-navjot-sidhu-terms-imran-khan-elder-brother-bjp-slams-him-and-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos