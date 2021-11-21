Boris Johnson could face criminal investigation over alleged case





Alamy A new investigation could be opened into Boris Johnson’s alleged affair with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, after she agreed to be questioned by officials for the first time about their relationship. Arcuris has claimed ties to the Prime Minister first came to light last year following allegations Johnson helped her launch her tech company while continuing a relationship with her during her eight-year term as mayor of the capital. In addition to agreeing to the questioning, Arcuri also turned over the diary entries to the Greater London Authority (GLA) ethics oversight body for inspection. Alamy The newspaper extracts, published in the Observer last week by journalist John Ware, details how the Prime Minister allegedly went against staff advice to promote Arcuris’ affairs and win their affection, prompting a complaint from Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner, to the GLA, requesting that the extracts be considered as new. evidence. The GLA watchdog received a complaint from MP Angela Rayner regarding the conduct of Boris Johnson (when he was Mayor of London and occupying the Mayor’s Office for Police and Crime) and recorded it in accordance with GLA procedures, a spokesperson said. confirmed. The registration of a complaint does not mean that there has been an assessment or review of the merits of the complaint or that the complaint has substance at this stage of the process. Johnson initially avoided a criminal investigation after the watchdog could find no evidence he was involved in the alleged payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Arcuri, or secured a place for Arcuri in the foreign trade trips he was taking at the time, Metro reports. Investigators also never interviewed Arcuri or received any testimony from the businesswoman at the time. However, with Arcuri now agreeing to cooperate, it opens up the new prospect of an investigation of Johnson into a potential criminal offense of misconduct in the public service. As mayor, Boris Johnson complied with all legal requirements of the Greater London authorities’ code of conduct at the time, a government spokesperson told the Observer Last week. Johnson said earlier his dealings with Arcuri had been conducted with due regard and welcomed the findings of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). He also called the claims against him vexatious. The latest development in the claims against the PM is building up on the pressure after weeks of sordid allegations against the Conservative Party.

