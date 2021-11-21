DGP meeting discusses violence in Naxal, counterterrorism action; PM sits throughout the session

Maoist violence, action against terrorist clusters and cybercrime were some of the issues that featured prominently at a DGP conference, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended on Saturday, said officials.

Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Directors General of Police (DGP) of all States and Union Territories, Directors General (DGs) of central police organizations and 350 other officers Police superiors attended the second day of the three-day conference.

” Attended DGP / IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having extensive deliberations on modernizing our policing system, ” Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister participated in deliberations throughout Saturday’s session, an official said.

The conference addressed a wide range of issues, including cybercrime, the challenges of countering terrorism, left-wing extremism and emerging trends in drug trafficking, the official said.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

Unlike the token presence earlier, Modi makes a point of attending all conference sessions and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity for senior police officials to brief the Prime Minister directly on issues. main police and internal security issues affecting the country, another said the official.

The conference, organized by the Intelligence Bureau, takes place in a hybrid format. State DGs and other law enforcement organizations attended the conference physically here, while other guests participated virtually from 37 different locations across the country.

As the Prime Minister envisions, since 2014, the annual conference that was usually held in Delhi has been held outside the national capital, with one exception in 2020, when it was held virtually.

The conference was organized in Guwahati in 2014, in Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015, at the Hyderabad National Police Academy in 2016, at the BSF Academy of Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh) in 2017, in Kevadiya (Gujarat ) in 2018 and at the IISER in Pune in 2019.

There have been significant changes in the format, topics covered and deliverables at the meeting since 2014.

The number of business and topic sessions has increased dramatically with an emphasis on improving policing for people.

Prior to 2014, deliberations focused largely on national security issues.

Since 2014, these conferences have focused on national security and essential policing issues, including crime prevention and detection, community policing, public order, improving the image of the police, etc. , said an official from the Interior Ministry.

Previously, the conference focused on Delhi, with officers meeting only for the event. Residing in the same premises for a period of two or three days has helped to strengthen the sense of unity among officers of all executives and organizations since 2014.

The direct interaction of senior police officers with the head of government resulted in a convergence of views on the critical challenges facing the country and the emergence of actionable recommendations, the official said.

Over the past few years, the topics have been chosen after extensive discussions with the highest echelons of the police service.

Once selected, several interactions on the presentations are organized in front of the DG committees in order to encourage participation and to integrate the ideas of the field and of the young agents.

As a result, all presentations are now large, content-rich, and feature a compelling and actionable set of recommendations.

Since 2015, detailed follow-up of recommendations from past conferences has been the norm and is the subject of the first working session, attended by the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior.

The recommendations are closely followed by the conference secretariat, headed by the Intelligence Office with the assistance of the states’ nodal officers.

Decisions taken at recent conferences have led to important political changes, resulting in improved policing in the country, including the establishment of higher standards for effective policing in rural and urban areas, and improved methods. modern fonts, based on smart parameters.

