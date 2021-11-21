Boris Johnson united all conservative factions against him | Andrew Rawnsley

Winston Churchill offered this advice on how the Conservative Party should treat its leader. The loyalties that focus on number one are huge. If he stumbles, he must be supported. If he makes mistakes, they should be covered. If he is sleeping, he should not be disturbed without reason. If it’s not good, it must be with an ax.

Which brings us to Boris Johnson. Conservative members are extremely angry with him. They aren’t that mad that they are going to hit their number one this week, but they are mad enough to refuse to support him and refuse to cover him up. Many of them withdrew their love in a dramatic public fashion by disdaining to come forward to support it during the prime ministers’ final questions. They missed a particularly uninspiring session in which the President had to issue four reprimands to the Conservative leader for disorderly behavior. Where normally the chamber is slammed for PMQs, the vacant green leather behind Mr Johnson has silently testified to the gravity with which he has aggravated his parliamentary party. Participants in a subsequent private meeting of the Conservative Backbench MPs Committee in 1922 described the atmosphere as gloomy. It hasn’t been improved much by the prime ministers late confession that he had crashed the car in a ditch.

The consensus among Tory MPs is that their leaders with his parliamentary party are digging depths never seen before, not even during the darkest times of the pandemic. The catalyst is the grotesque mismanagement of the Owen Paterson affair and the fierce backlash that followed, but there are many other underlying sources of discontent. The result is that the Prime Minister has succeeded in alienating all conservative factions of any importance.

The most obviously worrying development for him is the fury among the red walls, the large number of Tory MPs who entered the Commons just under two years ago and sit in former Labor constituencies mainly concentrated in the Midlands and the North. Previously counted as uber-loyalists, on the grounds that he won them their seats, they are angry that they have been plunged into a sordid fit made in number 10, angry that the prime minister has lowered himself under the parapet while they were exposed to the indignation of voters and further distressed that their party had suffered so much damage to reputation before its leader finally admitted that it had blundered. The betrayal of key promises to deliver high speed rail to the north of England has worsened the mood among those representing the regions that have lost. To add to the growing list of grievances, the government now wants to play with the cost cap for social care in a way that will leave less well-off retirees, many of whom live in Red Wall ridings, to pay dozens. thousands of pounds more. Boris still has some capital in the bank, but much of it is gone, says a Tory MP representing a Yorkshire seat.

Red wallers are sometimes described as being in generational conflict with red corduroys, a reference to the weekend pants sometimes preferred by older Tory MPs sitting in wealthier and more traditionally Tory regions. Yet the Corduroy Brigade is also extremely unhappy. Many in this group engage in financially rewarding extracurricular activities that are threatened by tougher rules on MPs outside of jobs. Whether they are ex-ministers or never ministers, they are already very insurmountable by government business leaders. The whips know not to bother me, said one. This group will be even more ungovernable and even less forgiving if the Prime Ministers’ lousy mess costs them money.

These two tribes have featured prominently in the recriminations that rocked the Conservative Party over the past three weeks, but they are not the only factions unhappy with Mr Johnson. There are rumblings from the so-called Spartans, the Brexit fundamentalists who were so instrumental in the collapse of Theresa May’s post as Prime Minister and paving the way for number 10 for Mr Johnson. He gave them the hard Brexit they wanted, but he’s not implementing the national agenda they imagined they were following. For a significant proportion of them, the purpose of leaving the EU was to allow Britain to become a small state with low tax rates and light regulation. They are dismayed to see a Conservative government raising taxes to their highest share of the economy since the early 1950s.

This dissatisfied group straddles the Thatcherites who have long suspected that the Tory leader is not a true follower of the Iron Lady, but a plasticine boy. Boris has no condemnation in his body, complains a veteran Thatcherite. Many of us worry: is it a Conservative government? They tend not to blame the recent budget tax hike on Rishi Sunak, who most believe to be one of them at heart, but on the haphazard pursuit of his neighbor’s headlines. side.

Just because the right wing of the Conservative Party is unhappy does not mean that its remaining centrists are satisfied. Liberal and internationalist conservatives, the kind who try to stop governments from brutally cutting aid budgets, don’t think this is their kind of government, either. They are distressed that moderate voters are repelled by the Prime Minister’s silliness, lies, incompetence and crass profanity. Many of us assumed Boris was the One Nation Tory running London, said a centrist Tory MP who backed him for leadership in 2019. Sadly, we learned it was just about a character to win London. We learned that this was not the real Boris. Then there is the big segment of Conservative MPs who never trusted him, always thought he would be a bad prime minister, and tried to stop him from becoming leader. Residual Cameroonians and Mayites can be found in this group, harboring resentment over the important role it played in the destruction of its two predecessors.

Now I come to the Johnsonites, the staunch bunch of Tory MPs he can expect to back him up when he stumbles, cover him up when he makes mistakes, and defend him against all enemies. Except I can’t, because there really isn’t a Johnsonite. He is a very unusual prime minister not to have a solid body of committed supporters who will back him through thick and thin. It is a struggle to think of more than a handful of Conservative MPs who could fight for him to the end. He has no colleagues who devote themselves to his philosophy, because he is an opportunist with no fixed ideological domicile. He doesn’t have MPs who are devoted to him because they admire the caliber and consistency of his character because you can’t estimate what isn’t there. He has no loyalists, only lackeys. He doesn’t inspire any true believer, he just attracts addicts. They will let go of his coat when they conclude that his post as prime minister is on an irreversibly downward trajectory.

He became leader not because Conservative MPs thought he would make a decent prime minister, but because they saw him as their best bet to win the last election. His chances of remaining number one depend crucially on whether Conservative MPs continue to see him as a winner. Biggest threat to Mr Johnson isn’t recent decline in Tory parties survey note, but the more significant drop in his personal grades. Are voters who shrugged their shoulders at his character flaws because they liked his shtick tired of the act? Has the joke stopped being funny? This is what Sir Keir Starmer hopes and some Tory MPs are reporting anecdotal evidence that it is starting to happen among their constituents. I notice they don’t call him Boris anymore, said one. They call him Johnson.

Our most recent Opinium poll recorded approval of his performance as Prime Minister at an all time high. A lot could be at work here. Not just misery, but also huge waiting lists for NHS treatment, impending tax hikes and waning vaccine euphoria. What matters most to Conservative MPs from all factions is whether the leader is an asset that increases the chances of their party retaining power or a drag that puts it in jeopardy. A shrewd former minister notes: If you look back in history, the Conservative leaders are done with their ratings being lower than the party’s. The Conservatives have a record of cruelty when they decide that a leader has reached its expiration date. Even winning three consecutive elections could not save Mrs Thatcher when MPs concluded that she had become a handicap.

Boris Johnson is not yet in the pole vault zone, but he stumbles in his neighborhood.