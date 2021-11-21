Modi and Mamata have the same political DNA, according to Adhir Ranjan

West Bengal prime minister and chief minister are reflected in their governance style, congressional leader says



There is a strange resemblance in the styles of governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, although they come from different parties and oppose each other, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, head of the Lok Sabha Congress. He says Mr. Modi and Ms. Banerjee are interested in self-promotion and are looking to extend the tenure of bureaucrats who have been subservient to the ruling party. Extracts:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three disputed agricultural laws. What is your reaction to this development?

We in the Congress Party welcome development. This is the victory of the restless farmers. The BJP government was forced to bow to the nationwide protest in favor of farmers. From the very beginning, the Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi has overwhelmingly supported the farmers’ movement and organized tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana. At the next session of Parliament, we look forward to the Union government withdrawing these laws. We can also ask for compensation for the farmers who were martyred during this long agitation.

As the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, you oppose the BJP’s policies in the Center, but in West Bengal, you criticize the Congressional government in Trinamool. Don’t you think all the opposition should unite to confront the BJP?

Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee have the same governance style and have the same political DNA. The Center has just promulgated two ordinances which will allow it to extend the terms of office of the directors of the CBI and of the Directorate of Enforcement from two to five years. This is exactly what Trinamool’s congressional government has done by extending the tenure of bureaucrats who have been subservient to the ruling party. Likewise, in matters of self-promotion, Mamata and Modi never tire of making themselves known to the detriment of the public treasury. There is a strange resemblance. So if Narendra Modi can parade in an Indian Air Force plane on a highway in Uttar Pradesh, there is no corner of West Bengal where there are no photos, graffiti and posters by Mamata Banerjee.

What do you think of the Trinamool Congress which is expanding its base to Tripura and Goa. Are Congressional leaders joining the Trinamool Congress in large numbers in both states?

Tripura is a very small state and with a large Bengali population. Trinamool Congress believes it can make its presence felt in the state and achieve national party status. In Goa, the Trinamool Congress, skilled in the art of political poaching, tries its luck. West Bengal is the best example of political poaching where TMC has slowly nibbled on Congress.

In both states, there are political vagrants who have defected from Congress and joined the TMC. There is a Congress-M (Mamata) projection ploy. There is nothing wrong with having political ambitions. But ambitions should not be devoid of logic or an understanding of electoral arithmetic. Due to attempts by the Trinamool Congress to divide the electorate in Tripura and Goa, the BJP will be the beneficiary. Who knows, the BJP may have the final say in these small states once the opposition vote is split.

Congress did not run a candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur through the polls. Why the animosity again?

Yes, we have not presented him with a new candidate. On August 20, Mamata Banerjee participated in a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, where it was decided that all opposition parties will campaign on 11 important and sensitive issues. However, on September 6, after being questioned by the Directorate of Execution, Trinamool MP and Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee targeted Congress. This indicates that there is a change in TMC strategy and that they will go with hammers and tongs against Congress.

After the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the TMC further strengthened its hold in the state. The opposition, including the BJP, is losing its base of support, as evidenced by recent polls.

There is no opposition in West Bengal at this time. There was a vacuum created in the opposition after the decimation of the left and of Congress which was taken by the BJP. However, the community polarization policy has its own lifespan. It decreases rapidly, especially when ordinary people suffer from problems with their life and livelihood. I think the Community policy time frame will run out very soon, both in West Bengal and across India. You should also know that it is also thanks to the fierce campaign of the BJP during the elections to the West Bengal Assembly that Mamata Banerjee was able to achieve this image of a national actor.