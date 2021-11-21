Odisha CM writes to PM Modi, urges PMGKAY to continue





Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday concerning the continuation of the PMGKAY program. In the letter, the CM urged the Prime Minister to prosecute Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30, 2021. In the letter, the CM wrote: “I would like to express my sincere thanks for providing seven months of rice for free under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for distribution to NFSA beneficiaries in the State from May 2021 to November 2021 during the COVID-19 Pandemic Period. The CM then added: “Providing free food grains to people at this critical stage has ensured that no needy and vulnerable person has been deprived of food grains during the pandemic.” In the letter, the CM informed that “Odisha has prioritized the distribution of a seven month quota of PMGKAY-IM food grains to NFSA beneficiaries and completed it by November 5, 2021”. Naveen Patnaik also said: “A similar facility has also been extended to all state beneficiaries covered by its own food security program.” Naveen then urged Modi to continue with the program and wrote: “The effect of COVID-19 has not yet fully abated despite a rapid vaccination campaign undertaken across the state as cases of the new infection continue to emerge. area.” “In addition, other economic activities have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, so people are still struggling to lead normal lives with sustainable livelihoods. In the prevailing situations, it is deemed highly necessary for the government to provide relief to vulnerable people during these critical hours. Added the CM. A serious cause for concern in this ongoing pandemic scenario is the challenge of food security for the needy and vulnerable. The CM then asked the Prime Minister and said, “The beneficiaries of the NFSA until the pandemic situation improves and complete normalcy is restored in Odisha State. “

