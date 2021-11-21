Boris Johnson “wants a new strategic alliance with Emmanuel Macron”

Politics
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims for new “cordial agreement” with France
- Prime Minister wants to reconnect with Emmanuel Macron after a series of quarrels
- Improving relations will likely have to wait after the French elections in April
Boris Johnson wants to strike a new and improved “cordial accord” with France as he seeks to mend his relationship with Emmanuel Macron after a series of damaging public squabbles.
The Prime Minister is said to be aiming for a new strategic alliance that will go well beyond the simple tinkering of relations with Paris.
Relations between Britain and France have become increasingly strained in recent months after major disagreements over Brexit, migrant crossings of the Channel and the AUKUS defense pact.
British officials are said to be working on the terms of a new agreement between the two countries.
It would be broader and more ambitious than any previous agreement between London and Paris.
It is believed that the pact could include joint cooperation to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation on nuclear testing.
The desire to go beyond a simple reset of the relationship would be shared in the two capitals.
A senior Downing Street official told the Sunday Times: “Reuniting the group, embracing and reconciling, seems inadequate to us for the times in which we live.
“The question we ask is: what is the highest ambition we can have here and how fast can we do it? “
However, the UK has agreed that any new deal will have to wait until after the French presidential election in April next year, as candidates go after Britain for domestic gains.
A senior official told the newspaper: “We were wondering until the G20 whether the rapprochement would work for Macron.
“Clearly this is not something we can do on this side of the presidential election.”
The UK and France have disagreed on a range of issues in recent months.
The fallout from the Brexit divorce continues amid a permanent deadlock over fishing rights.
Meanwhile, the UK has called on France to do more to tackle the record number of migrants making the perilous Channel crossing.
Relations were also strained by the AUKUS Defense Pact which saw the UK and US agree to help Australia secure its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
This pact meant that Canberra renounced a previous agreement it had signed with France for a fleet of diesel-electric submarines.
