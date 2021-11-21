As with Johnson, when Major took office in 1990, the Conservatives had been in power from three parliaments. (To file Photo: Boris Johnson / Facebook)

Teflon’s PM has finally come across something that could stick around: the rebirth of a word first heard the last time a UK Tory government entered its second decade, but with a twist that looks a lot like l age of Boris Johnson.

Sleaze is squarely associated with the short 1990s, the decade before the 1997 Labor election landslide. The fact that John Major was prime minister for seven years is largely ignored, perhaps because he seemed so often outdated, from the moment of his great triumph the 1992 election victory that many, even within his own party, did not believe would happen.

The architect of this fourth consecutive victory, Party Chairman Chris Patten, admitted to Major that they had stretched the elastic as far as they could go. It quickly broke.

As with Johnson, when Major took office in 1990, the Conservatives had been in power from three parliaments. The two prime ministers needed a new animating political branding, back to basics, and Upgrade as respective electoral platforms. But the risks are great when it’s easy to get it wrong: the very back-to-basics phrase that a program never intended to be about personal morality immediately mired in contemptuous accusations of hypocrisy.

The historic scandal of the time was the money for the questions. Plutocrats have paid lobbyists to keep MPs under office, and newspapers have nabbed MPs on video, filming them accepting money in exchange for asking questions of ministers in parliament. Many Conservative MPs were involved, including Neil hamilton. The brown envelope stuffed with cash has become a political signifier.

But the sleazy of the 1990s was much larger and remarkable for the number of other, unrelated cases that have taken place or have come to light. The Iraq arms scandal saw British engineering firm Matrix Churchill exposed for selling military hardware to Saddam Husseins’ regime, only to have its activities exposed as government sanctioned. This caused a large-scale, judge-led investigation that can end the government and the dramatic fall and imprisonment of Cabinet Minister Jonathan Aitken.

extramarital antics

Members of Parliament scandals involving sex were of the greatest interest to a lewd public. The first pages of 1994 alone splashed two former ministers: Steven Norris and his five mistresses, and Alan Clark bedding (separately) a mother and two daughters. That neither of the two men was taken aback by the revelations added to the feeling of a decadent party celebrating decadently.

Their colleagues Tim Yeo and Gary Waller had children out of wedlock; Rod Richards and Robert Hughes quit over extramarital affairs, and Piers Merchant has been caught up with a teenage nightclub hostess. Hartley Booth, a lay preacher and father of three, has resigned because of a relationship with a young woman over half his age.

Even before the social media agency, there was enough excitement to keep the tabloids feeding frenzies going for at least a few news cycles, spurred on by the best efforts of publicist Max Clifford, who, with proper symmetry, was himself ultimately dishonored and imprisoned.

To compound the feeling of the end of the day, was the burgeoning conservative civil war on Europe, which pushed Major into a tactical and ineffective resignation as party leader. His crushing re-election did not change the popular impression of a prime minister in power but not in power.

Regular partial electoral disasters Newbury in 1993, Christchurch in 1993, Eastleigh in 1994, Littleborough and Saddleworth in 1995, Devon West and Torridge in 1995, South East Staffordshire in 1996, Wirral South in 1997 have punctuated parliament like the beating of a drum funeral.

There has never been such political disintegration. Bliss must have been a satirist, and Have I Got News for You has become a TV show (there is no streaming). It was a country in the grip of calamity; in the words of Labor leader John Smith, a where the Grand National does not start and where hotels fall into the sea.

The result of the 1997 general election was thus the most predictable in history. The campaign reflected, often ridiculously, the five years that had just passed, former BBC journalist Martin Bell’s most iconic in his white suit, killing Hamilton like George to the dragon. Nationwide Sir James Goldsmiths New, Insurgent, Deceptive Contested Referendum Party The politicians regain control. He did not win any seats but drew almost a million votes.

A key difference

Such are the behaviors of a one-party state, or of a rotten borough or a tribe that has become accustomed to power. It had already happened, to the conservatives in the early 1960s, and it will happen again, to Labor (and to the entire political class) at the end of the 2000s with the spending scandal. But in none of these cases was the prime minister involved in wrongdoing. Johnson has been referred to the Standards Commissioner more times than any MP in the past three years.

The 90s were still a time when standards, where authority, was respected. Major did not mention the ambiguous wording foul fallen rules rather than accepting guilt. The major didn’t have to be shouted by the Speaker of the House of Commons. One of the main cabinet ministers did not request the resignation of the standards commissioner.

Sleaze also provides reach. The one from the 1990s allowed Tony Blair to appear new and nimble; the spending scandal predicted that David Cameron was beyond reproach (although that would change). 2021 offers a potentially lucrative case for Keir Starmer, a former attorney for wandering MPs.

The 1990s bottled up the essence of widespread political scandals, the exploitation of power and patronage, the allures of the spine and the bank balance, but one could also taste the spice of the new politics. The 1997 election was the first in the UK with significant populism. The extraordinary scene at his count, as the defeated Mellor was shouted by the militants of the insurgent party, may seem to have offered a taste of the politics to come.

Martin farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, University of Newcastle

