Jokowi asks Pertamina and PLN to prepare for the transition from fossil energy to green energy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo encourages Pertamina and the National Electricity Company (PLN) immediately prepare for transition planning energy, from fossil energy to green energy. This was conveyed by the President when he gave instructions to the Board of Commissioners and Directors of PT Pertamina and PT PLN. "Indeed, we know that this energy transition cannot be delayed. Therefore, planning great designnya, it should start to be prepared. What will we do next year, what will we do next year, what will the next five years be, "he said. Jokowi as reported by a press release on the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, Sunday (11/11/2021). Read also : Jokowi says he's already yelled at Pertamina's general manager, why? According to Jokowi, preparing for the energy transition to green energy is a must. Therefore, he asked the two companies to make the best use of the time to strengthen the bases towards the energy transition. "It has to be prepared, which ones can be moved to hydropower, which can be moved to geothermal, and then which can be moved to the sun, which can be moved to the wind," he said.

The president said that the most important energy supply in Indonesia today still comes from coal, which accounts for 67%. Then fuel or fuel 15 percent and 8 percent gas. The head of state estimated that if Indonesia could divert energy, it would have an impact on balance of payments gains that could affect the currency (currency) Indonesia. "If we can switch to another energy, for example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because in PLN", excess supply. This means that the supply of PLN is absorbed, the oil imports in Pertamina will decrease, "he said. To read also: Alluding to the professionalism at PLN and Pertamina, Jokowi: I sometimes want to be angry … In addition to the issue of energy transition, Jokowi encourages its employees not to make it difficult for investments to enter Pertamina and PLN. He said that the amount of investment he wanted to give Pertamina and PLN was considered very large. "Investment decisions can be made by companies, but the government also has a grand strategy to bring this country to a goal that we all aspire to," he said.

