Imran Khan provides support to Chinese companies in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): Amid growing mistrust of Chinese investors in the safety and security of their projects in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that “the all-round ally” of the country would support and protect its businesses as a “priority”. In a meeting between Khan and a delegation of Chinese companies led by Chen Yan of Challenge Fashion (Pvt), he said, “We will support Chinese companies in Pakistan as a priority and we are grateful for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (ZES), “Geo News reported.

The Prime Minister called on the relevant authorities to ease the emergency of all Chinese investors who are setting up industries in Pakistan by solving their problems related to road connectivity and the provision of public services.

Khan also said that Pakistan and China have not only been connected in the past and present, but will remain united through future generations, Geo News reported.

Earlier, a Chinese company halted work on the Dasu power project, underway in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after at least 12 people, including nine Chinese workers, were killed on July 14 when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion due to a suicide bombing, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start their activities in the glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

Meanwhile, Sergio Restelli in The Times of Israel said cracks appeared to have surfaced in the “higher than the mountains,” “deeper than the oceans,” between Pakistan and China, although the two countries tout their friendship as unprecedented, but the situation on the ground portrays it differently.

“The $ 62 billion Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Kashgar in Xinjiang to Gwadar on the Arabian coast was hailed as Pakistanis believed it would bring them prosperity and wealth. But now it appears that CPEC is in operation. being an albatross around Pakistan’s neck. Since the day the deal was signed, questions have been raised about issues such as lack of transparency, the hidden terms and conditions of the loans on offer, the influx of Chinese workers into Pakistan, growing indebtedness, ”Sergio said in The Times of Israel.

Local people in Pakistan have also challenged these investment-driven development strategies led by China. Concerns about debt traps, lack of transparency, aggressive diplomacy, and friction over the overuse of Chinese labor have often led to discord at the local level. (ANI)

