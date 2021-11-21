



North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer Kevin John Cramer Sunday Preview Shows: Boosters Open To All American Adults; Members of the House pass the spending plan to the Senate. Deadlock kicks off early deal on Senate defense bill before Thanksgiving Schumer, McConnell talks about debt ceiling. Senators’ blockade on Biden’s diplomatic choices on Sunday shows preview: Boosters open to all American adults; House MPs push spending plan to Senate White House calls for investigation into sexual assault allegations of missing Chinese tennis star PLUS or former President Trump Donald Trump Trump tells former aide Navarro to “protect executive privilege” in the House COVID-19 investigation. The Jan. 6 panel could see leverage from Bannon’s prosecutor, Texas Democratic Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson announcing his retirement at the end of his PLUS term.

On NBCs Meet The Press, host Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddSchiff said Bannon’s indictment would encourage others to cooperate. Like Critical Race Theory, MORE asked Cramer if the senator had been the subject of recent attacks by Trump for his support of the Bidens infrastructure bill.

“I don’t make my decision on the legislation based on whether it hurts or helps Donald Trump or whether it hurts or helps Joe Biden,” Cramer told Todd.

“Sadly, right now, a lot of the rhetoric is centered on, as much as anything,” This gave Joe Biden a victory. “Whether he gets a win or not, I think … not all deals in Washington require a loser,” he added.

Trump recently attacked Republican lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Overnight Defense & National Security Introduced by Boeing Senate looks at Money House Defense Bill Democrats pass the big one Biden’s Bill The Morning Report on the Hill – Presented by ExxonMobil – House to vote on Biden’s welfare spending bill after McCarthy MORE (RK.Y.) delay, to support and vote for the Bidens infrastructure package.

Cramer explained that as a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee on transportation and infrastructure, he helped draft much of this bill, adding that he had a healthy conversation with Trump about the legislation.

I was defending him long before Mr. McConnell announced his support, so he in no way prompted me to do so, Cramer told Todd. President Trump and I had a pretty healthy conversation about this after a previous appearance on national television where I spoke about the merits of the bill.

Cramers’ comments come after House Democrats were able on Friday to pass the social spending and climate bills portion of the Bidens Build Back Better plan by a vote of 220-213.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/582547-gop-senator-i-dont-make-my-decision-on-legislation-based-on

