



Pakistani panel of experts at a seminar held at the Asma Jahangir conference on Saturday condemned Imran Khan’s government for bowing to organizations like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The more Pakistan favors the Afghan Taliban, the stronger the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other banned groups become. And Pakistan’s support for the Kabul regime is not helping the Afghan people in any way, experts said at a session titled “Chaos in Afghanistan and Talking to Banned Organizations,” Dawn reported.

The panel included Nader Nadery (member of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan peace negotiation team); Abdullah Khenjani, former Afghan deputy minister; and Lotfullah Najafizada (director of Tolo News in Afghanistan) and was moderated by Ahmed Rashid.

Speakers bluntly during the session said supporting the Taliban and organizations like TTP and TLP would be counterproductive, Dawn reported.

The context of the ongoing talks between Islamabad and the TTP and a recent deal with the TLP drew an enthusiastic crowd to the session.

Former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, MP Mohsin Dawar and Samina Ahmed (Project Director for South Asia and Senior Advisor for Asia at the International Crisis Group) were also on the panel.

Najafizada blamed a “collective failure” for what happened recently in Afghanistan. In a very calculated tone, he said the Taliban and the world need to talk about the future, rather than the failure of previous governments.

He said the Taliban should understand that they are running a different Afghanistan than in 2001. As the Afghans are now more connected, the Taliban should be mature and learn to accept disagreement and hatred of states. -Unis couldn’t put food on the table, Dawn reported.

While Nadery recalled the flaws of the Doha peace talks and proposed four factors for the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan – the US policy to get out of the country was wrong; the talks were simply a public relations exercise where the Taliban had no intention of reaching a settlement; the failure of the Ghanaian government to build institutions; and Pakistan’s emphasis on defeating Indian policies in the neighboring country rather than serving the interests of Afghans, Dawn reported.

Khenjani said the Taliban were trying to hold Afghans hostage in order to pressure the world to accept them.

Khattak said the Taliban knew how to reward their commanders but not how to work for the people. He said Afghan policy issues were decided by someone other than the prime minister. Pakistan had to stop supporting the Afghan Taliban if it was to defeat the TTP, Dawn reported.

He believed that the Afghan Taliban and the TTP were two sides of the same coin.

Likewise, the TLP and the TTP had the common agenda of “political Islam”, which made them allies.

