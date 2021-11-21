Once again in the breach for Great Britain and France

When I received the invitation from the Ambassador of France for a black tie gala called Amthyste, I wondered what the name meant. Was it a promotional night for a French jewelry company or maybe a new fragrance?

I didn’t go to the Thursday party, because I was studying for a masters degree at Columbia University and I had to read Henry V and watch Laurence Olivier, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston and Timothe Chalamet armor to play king in the battle of Agincourt.

I didn’t know I could have done my homework at the party, as the Hundred Years War is still raging in the French and British embassies in Washington. Once again in the breach, dear friends!

It turned out that Amthyste was a French troll of the British: it is the name of a French nuclear submarine. A recent sub-deal in which the Australians canceled plans to buy French diesel-powered submarines after secretly negotiating with the British and Americans to build nuclear-powered submarines torpedoed relations between the four country. We little, we unhappy little …

Suffice to say that British and Australian diplomats were nowhere to be found at the party, at the residence of Ambassador Philippe Tienne, where Joe Manchin was, of course, busy holding court. One of the party’s co-organizers, Steve Clemons, a reporter here, told me it was pure coincidence that the name of the purple gem chosen to make a statement on healing and unity than red and Washington blue should blend in with more than a purple hue also turned out to evoke the dastardly rebuff.

Clemons said that Tom Bossert, a homeland security adviser to Donald Trump, came to tease Steve, I may be the only one who knows Amthyst is named after a nuclear submarine. (Leave it to the French to give an attractive name even to a submarine.)

Once guests strolling through an absinthe room with flashing green lights, past mimes, and mounds of cheese and charcuterie learned about the nautical significance of Amethyst from an article by Tara Palmeri in Politicos Playbook, they did not buy the excuse of chance either.

But no one was surprised by the cold between the embassies of France and Great Britain. It takes very little for the two countries to start jostling each other. The British sniff that the French are arrogant. And the French sniff that the British are … not French.

Shakespeare’s history plays are still very much alive for the British; Boris Johnson worked for years on a book about Shakespeare. In Henry V, the French are portrayed as villains, weaklings and, in the case of the boy killings in the English camp, cowardly rascals.

Joan of Arc who inspired the French to reconquer their country from the English after Henri V had conquered it and then married a French princess still burning in the French imagination. Mutual contempt is ingrained in their language. Filer langlaise means to slip away crudely without saying anything, in the English way.

But things are particularly low now in terms of relations across the Channel. There was the submarine scandal and a nasty dispute over territorial fishing with the French seizing a British trawler. And the Brexit divorce always hurts, making it harder for the two small nations that have historically projected power far beyond their size to show power, a Shakespearean favorite word of history pieces.

More disturbed

They look at each other and see the ghosts of the empire. No country has been more disturbed by Britain’s exit from Europe than France. Much of the trade between the UK and France crosses the Channel. So the French took it very personally. The French want to show that the British exit from the European Union is a failure, scaring other countries that might consider leaving. The British want to show that it is a success.

There is friction between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron. Johnson thinks Macron is a bit of a fool, and Macron thinks Johnson can be fun but he’s a big, big nag. This misalliance was not helped when Johnson was here in September and said the French were doing too much underbirth, noting Give Me a Break and telling them to take a hold.

He also trolled the French by dining at the Australian Embassy with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Yet persistent tensions have their uses at the national level. Macron is trying to go right to fend off French Trump, TV commentator Ric Zemmour.

And Johnson is also being prompted to shake things up, amid inflation and fuel and food shortages. As Henry IV advised his son, the best way to distract himself from domestic problems is to distract busy minds from foreign quarrels.

Meanwhile, the British and French embassies are in their own competition to woo top Biden officials. Some Britons recently rolled their eyes when they learned that the French had given Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ mother Judith Pisar a prestigious honor, though, given her time as a cultural figure in France, it certainly has merit.

There was more double-eye rolling at the Amthyste gala. The more it changes, the more it is the same chosen.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.