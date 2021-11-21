Prime Minister Imran vows to act against ground mafia after scanned documents reveal ‘shocking’ details – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to take action against the land mafia and its enablers, based on data the government has gathered through the digitization of land registers.

The prime minister launched a cadastral map of Islamabad in September to combat falsification of land registers, monitor construction through images and provide information on land ownership.

The Survey of Pakistan was responsible for the cadastral mapping. In the first phase, the digitization of the land income registers of three major cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and the land data of the state of the country had to be carried out, which has now been completed.

The state land survey was conducted on the lands of the Forestry Department, Railways, Civil Aviation Authority, National Highways and Evacuee Trust property.

Citing the “shocking” results of the digital land survey, the prime minister said in a tweet that the total value of all encroached state land and that of the big three cities was around $ 5.5 trillion. Rupees, while the value of encroached land in the three major cities amounted to Rs2.63tr.

Likewise, according to the Prime Minister, the value of the encroached forest land was around Rs1.86tr.

He said encroachment on forest land had exacerbated the current lack of sufficient forest cover in Pakistan.

The prime minister stressed that his government faced “massive resistance”, as in the case of electronic voting machines, when he began cadastral mapping of the country to digitize land registers.

The prime minister said the results of the phase 1 investigation further revealed the causes for which the hustle and bustle had arisen. It shows “a phenomenal encroachment of state lands, including forest lands, thanks to the connivance of the land mafia and the political elite,” he added.

At the time of the launch of the cadastral map of Islamabad in September, Prime Minister Imran said that around 400 billion rupees of land in the capital was either illegally occupied or unused, while nearly 1,000 acres of forest land were encroached.

He had said cadastral maps of three cities would be digitized by November of this year, while the rest of the country would be covered within six months.

The prime minister regretted that the country’s system did not have the capacity to reclaim illegally occupied lands from invaders. He also stressed the need to establish the rule of law, saying that such a move would help attract investment from abroad.

