Politics
Chinese Tennis Star PengShuai Informs Olympic Committee She Is “Safe and Healthy”
Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui, whose disappearance from the public eye following a sexual assault allegation raised security concerns, had a video call with senior Olympic officials on Sunday.
Peng had a 30-minute video conference with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and two other IOC officials to discuss his safety, organization announced on Sunday.
“She explained that she was fine and that she lived at her home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected for the time being,” said the IOC. “That’s why she prefers to spend her time with her friends and family right now.”
Emma Terho, president of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, said Peng appeared “to be doing well” during the call.
“She seemed relaxed,” Terho said. “I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated.”
Tennis stars around the world have expressed concern for Peng over the past week, circulating the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai on social media. Fears for her safety arose after she alleged that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister in his 60s, sexually assaulted her during an otherwise intermittent relationship while in office.
Peng made the accusation in a Nov. 2 post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter, but it was quickly removed and the social media debate appeared to be called off by censors.
Zhang was once one of China’s most powerful officials under President Xi Jinping. He retired in 2018 and was not available to comment on the matter.
NBC News did not see the post until it was removed from the Pengs account, which has more than half a million subscribers. It was not clear if she deleted the post or if it was done by Chinese censors.
Last week, Chinese State Television released a statement in English attributed to Peng who withdrew his charge against Zhang.
Some of the biggest names in tennis have sounded the alarm after noting that Peng has not been seen in public since, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.
The White House was deeply concerned about reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing, press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied being aware of the outcry over Pengs’ disappearance on Friday.
Women’s Tennis Association president Steve Simon said last week he allegedly received an email from Peng, saying she was resting at home and not missing. But Simon questioned the authenticity of the email, noting that he had “repeatedly tried to reach her via many forms of communication, to no avail.”
I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote down the email we received or to believe what is attributed to her, Simon said, adding that the world needed independent and verifiable proof that she was. safe.
It is not known when the video called with the IOC and Peng took place, but the organization’s statement coincides with the publication of photos and videos of Peng participating in a youth tournament in Beijing.
Simon said in a statement after the publication that the WTA’s relationship with China “is at a crossroads.”
While it is positive to see her, it is still unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and act on her own, without coercion or outside interference, “Simon said.” This video of hers alone is insufficient. “
Peng is one of the biggest stars of Chinese tennis in recent years, a former world No. 1 in doubles who won doubles titles at Wimbledon and Roland Garros in 2013 and 2014.
His situation highlights a growing problem for sports organizations trying to balance China’s vast business opportunities with concerns over Beijing’s widely criticized human rights and censorship record.
Simon said The New York Times last week he would consider a boycott of the WTA against China unless he sees appropriate results in this case.
