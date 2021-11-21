Cadastral mapping detects encroachment of Rs 5.59 trillion in state land: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the first phase of the digital cadastral mapping of Pakistan detected a massive encroachment on state land worth Rs.595 billion.

On Twitter, the Prime Minister shared the shocking facts from the digitized land register, revealing that the encroached properties also included forest land worth Rs 1,869 billion.

The most shocking facts to come out are: 1. The huge total value of all encroached states and 3 major cities land around Rs 5595 billion; 2. The approximate value of the encroached forest land Rs 1869 billion, he wrote on Twitter.

He said encroachment had also exacerbated the current lack of sufficient forest cover in Pakistan. He said that like electronic voting machines, the government also faced massive resistance while starting cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitize land registers.

State land survey phase 1 results show why the resistance: a phenomenal encroachment of state land, including forest land by the connivance of the land mafia and political elite , he commented. With this accurate digital recording, he said the government will now take action against these land mafias and their enablers. Earlier at a press conference, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam told Punjab and KP that about 160,000 acres of state land had been encroached.

Mapping of the 30,000 km² forest land was also completed and 700,000 acres of forest land were found to have been invaded by the land mafia. The Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi had a total area of ​​2,210 acres, of which 755 acres encroached. Lohi Bher Forest had over 57 percent (629 acres) of its total area invaded by the land mafia.

