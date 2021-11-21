Prime Minister Modi calls for the constitution of a high-power technical police mission for the base police





Addressing the farewell session of the 56th DGP and IGP conference in UP, the PM called for an analysis of all police-related incidents and the development of case studies to make it a mechanism institutionalized learning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the establishment of a high-powered police technology mission under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for basic police needs. Addressing here the farewell session of the 56th DGP and IGP conference, the PM also requested an analysis of all police-related incidents and developed case studies to make it a learning mechanism. institutionalized. He called for the constitution of a high-level police technology mission under the leadership of the interior minister to adopt future technologies for basic police needs, according to an official statement. Citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public, Modi gave examples of CoWIN, the online platform for COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination, GeM, the government’s electronic marketplace and UPI, the real-time instant payment system. He praised the hybrid format of the conference as it allowed a free flow of information between the different ranks. The prime minister suggested the development of interoperable technologies, which would benefit police forces across the country. He appreciated the positive change in the attitude of the police towards the public, especially after Covid, according to the statement. Modi also suggested a positive use of drone technology for the benefit of people and insisted on a review of the SMART policing concept introduced in 2014. He suggested developing a roadmap for its continued transformation and institutionalizing the concept of SMART policing in police forces. To address some of the routine challenges police face, he advocated for highly skilled young people to seek technological solutions through hackathons. Modi also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to the staff of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). For the first time, as directed by the Prime Minister, IPS agents from various states had submitted papers on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference. The meeting brought together 62 DGP and IGP from the States and Union Territories and the Directors General (DG) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Police Organizations (CPO). Over 400 officers of various ranks attended the conference virtually from IB offices across the country. The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and made valuable suggestions. Ahead of the conference, various grassroots groups of DGP were formed to hold discussions on key aspects of national security such as prison reforms, terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, drug trafficking. , foreign funding of NGOs, drones. related issues, development of border villages, etc. The conference was inaugurated on Friday by the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah. Shah had also awarded trophies to the top three police stations in the country. The interior minister participated in all discussions during the conference and offered his valuable suggestions and advice, the statement said.

