Threatens police with lawsuits for peer money





Critics want Met police to investigate allegations that the Conservative Party is distributing peerages to major donors. (Archive image: Reuters) Met Police face legal action over their decision not to open an investigation into the cash-for-honor line. Critics have called on police to investigate allegations that the Conservative Party has systematically handed peerages to major donors who have given more than $ 3 million to the party. SNP Commons chief Pete Wishart wrote to Met police, asking them to launch an investigation into Boris Johnson as well as previous Tory prime ministers and Tory party officials, but the force later said that she did not have sufficient grounds to launch an investigation. Wishart and the Good Law Project, which has launched several civil lawsuits against the Tory government, have now written to Met Police, threatening a judicial review if they did not explain why they refused to investigate. An article on the Good Law Project website said: “If the Metropolitan Police refuse to investigate, they must satisfactorily explain why or risk judicial review. “Along with MP Pete Wishart, we call on the Metropolitan Police to share the information and documents they reviewed before declining to investigate, as well as the internal record of the denial.” Read more: Minister says it’s important to have a ‘rich mix’ in the House of Lords amid ‘cash for honor’ claims Last week, Boris Johnson defended the practice of leading Tory donors being given seats in the House of Lords, arguing that as long as unions fund other parties, the system should continue. In an exchange during testimony before the Commons Liaison Committee and the group of select committee chairs on Wednesday, the prime minister said those who had received peers had done “acts of great public service.” Watch: Met Police Asked To Launch ‘Cash for Honors’ Investigation Sharing the news of his threat of legal action, Good Law Project director Jo Maugham tweeted: “Boris Johnson has more or less admitted to selling seats in the House of Lords for donations to the Tories. It is a criminal offense, but @metpoliceuk refused to investigate. With @PeteWishart, we’ve written to the Met to let them know we’re suing. “ The story continues Wishart shared the post, writing: “The offhand and indifferent refusal by police encountered to investigate the latest cash payment for honors is a dereliction of duty. “We have written to them to tell them that if they do not give reasons for their refusal to investigate, we will take steps to have it examined by the courts.” Met police said on Sunday: “MPS received a pre-complaint letter on November 19 and will respond to this letter in due course.” Watch: Is a British State Pension Sufficient to Survive Retirement?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/cash-for-honours-met-police-threatened-legal-action-200943602.html

