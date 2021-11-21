Kremlin reminds Erdogan that center of Turan world is in Russia





The center of the Turanian world, that is, peoples related to Turkish peoples, is not in Turkey, but on the territory of Russia, recalled Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov, when asked about the map. of the Turanian world, which he gave to Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few days ago. the leader of the nationalist movement Devlet Bahceli and includes a large part of neighboring Turkey, but also of present-day Russia.

“Our Turkish partners nurture the idea of ​​Turan unity. It’s normal. The only thing I’m sorry about is that there is no big red star on the map (as a geographical indication) in the center of the Turan world. is not in Turkey, but in the territory of the Russian Federation, in the Altai, in this sacred place for every Turanian, from where his lineage began. “I’m telling you as a Turkologist,” D. Peshkov told Russian state television.

In the map, given on November 17 by D. Bahceli to RT Erdogan, includes, in addition to Turkey, the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in red and part of the Balkans, part of Iran, regions of Russia, part of Siberia, Western Siberia, China in orange and yellow. According to Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax, the map’s creators have not clarified the meaning of the divisions, while Erdogan himself or other officials have avoided commenting on how they deal with the creation and the card symbolism.

According to the Russia Today website, the Turanian world is indeed vast, but “its central part is in Russia, its important part in the post-Soviet space, which is an area of ​​strategic interests of Russia and part of unified Eurasia. culture, at the center of which “is the Eurasian ‘hard core’, that is, historic Russia with its thousand-year-old history.” including the Turans, then Turkey will join a small part there “, as is the case during the creation of historical maps of the influence of the Russian or Slavic world, or of the Greek and Byzantine world.

So, such maps can be painted by many, the question is what is behind them and where they are based, comments the Russian analyst and notes: “The area of ​​the Turan world inhabited by the Turan peoples, descendants of the ancient nomadic Turanian tribes, Absolutely nothing to do with today’s Turkish Republic, a small fragment of the Ottoman Empire which collapsed as a result of WWI. But even the Ottoman Empire was chronologically the last imperial state, dominated by the Turanians, which, according to (his Russian ethnologist) Leon Gumilyov, appeared at the beginning of the XNUMX millennium in the Altai and its territory. Jungaria (ss today’s China), which is very far from today’s Turkey ”.

According to the Russian commentator, Turkish nationalists expose Erdogan to conclusions similar to those of the map, forcing him to “either remain silent, an ambiguous interpretation, criticized in Turkish nationalist circles, or justify” Russia, like Russia . and China, with which he does not want to clash, which is destroying his image of the whole world. SOURCE: RES-EBA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.athina984.gr/en/2021/11/21/to-kremlino-ypenthymizei-ston-erntogan-oti-to-kentro-toy-toyranikoy-kosmoy-vrisketai-sti-rosia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos