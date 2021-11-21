Politics
Farm laws: SKM writes open letter to Prime Minister Modi listing 6 demands and calls for resumption of talks
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the immediate resumption of talks with the government on their six demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers. .
The coordinating body of the farmers’ unions also called for the cases against the farmers to be withdrawn and for the construction of a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives in the agitation against the three controversial farm laws.
Despite the prime minister’s surprise announcement on Friday to repeal all three farm laws, farmer leaders maintained they would not budge until the laws were formally repealed in parliament. They also indicated the agitation for a legal guarantee from MSP and the withdrawal of the electricity amendment bill will continue.
While thanking Modi for his decision, SKM, in the letter, said: “After 11 rounds of talks, you have chosen the path of a unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution.”
“The MSP based on the overall cost of production should become a legal right of all farmers for all agricultural products so that every farmer in the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire harvest. , 2020/2021 ‘”, reads the letter.
He also called for the removal of the penal provisions against farmers in the “Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjacent Areas Act 2021”.
SKM’s demands included the sacking and arrest of Union Home Minister of State Ajay Mishra, whose son is accused of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Four farmers were reportedly mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri district, the home town of the Union minister on October 3. In the ensuing violence, four people, including a journalist and two BJP employees, were also killed.
More than a dozen people, including the son of Minister Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in the case.
The letter to the Prime Minister stated: “Thousands of farmers have been implicated in hundreds of cases during this movement (from June 2020 to date) in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. These cases must be withdrawn immediately.
“During this movement, around 700 farmers died. There should be compensation and rehabilitation support for their families. Land should be allocated at the Singhu border to build a memorial for the deceased farmers,” he said. he declared.
The SKM warned that the unrest would continue until the government resumes discussions with it on the six issues listed in the letter.
“Prime Minister, you asked the farmers that we now go home. We want to assure you that we don’t like to stay on the streets. We too want to return to our homes, our families and our agriculture after solving these problems. as soon as possible.
“If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the six issues. Until then, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will continue this movement,” they said.
