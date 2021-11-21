Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. They covered the reinstatement of the Sudanese Prime Minister and the global race for cobalt.

Sudanese Prime Minister released Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok returned to power on Sunday, four weeks after being ousted in a military coup. Appearing in a ceremony alongside the army general who detained him, Hamdok signed an agreement replacing him as prime minister with a power-sharing deal meant to lead Sudan through a period of transition three to four years, until democratic elections can take place. . However, the exact terms of the deal were unclear and some points of contention, such as who would appoint an attorney general, were not finalized, officials said. Protesters who called for Hamdoks’ reinstatement were not happy with the deal, and some who gathered at the ceremony appeared furious that he had compromised with the army they despised. In recent weeks, 41 protesters have been killed and hundreds more injured, as Sudanese security forces cracked down on anti-coup protests that have swept through major cities in Sudan.

The context: The power-sharing agreement was initially signed in 2019 after the ousting of Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan as a dictator for three decades and who has been charged with war crimes for his role in the atrocities committed in the West Darfur region in the 2000s.

China wins the mineral race As the world’s largest economies turn to cleaner energy, the minerals and metals needed for batteries are replacing oil as a target in the global race for energy domination. Cobalt is one of the most important of these materials, and more than two-thirds of the world’s supply comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After the United States failed to protect decades of diplomatic and financial investment in Congo, Chinese state-backed companies now control the world’s largest supply.

A Times investigation found that 15 of the 19 cobalt mines in Congo were owned or financed by Chinese companies, some of which were accused of withholding payments and ignoring promises made to their Congolese partners. And after: The United States is now trying to catch up, pushing for access to cobalt supplies from allies, including Australia and Canada, according to a national security official familiar with the matter. Background: The son of the US president, Hunter Biden, was part owner of a company that helped a Chinese company buy one of the richest cobalt mines in the world from an American company.

How Indian farmers prevailed For a year, a large group of Indian farmers abandoned their crops and camped on the outskirts of New Delhi as part of a sustained protest with an unlikely goal: to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overturn new farm laws that , according to farmers, would destroy their way of life. . The protesters’ ultimate success announced on Friday in a rare retreat by Modi in which he asked for forgiveness came due to financial support, tight organization and disciplined non-violence.

The movement started in the Punjab, which is home to a large Sikh community and some of the country’s richest farmlands, and relied on the Sikh diaspora in Punjab for financial assistance. In October, a convoy from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party rammed into a group of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, killing eight people and dropping the number of polls, which may have been a turning point. And after: The farmers have not finished protesting. They pledged to continue until the Modis government agrees to guarantee a minimum price for nearly two dozen crops. India’s agricultural system is still in need of repair, which many farmers recognize. Some live comfortably in the middle class, but many others end up in debt. Staple grains take priority while more nutritious crops, such as leafy vegetables, are overlooked. THE LAST NEWS Asia Pacific

Three decades ago, the brutal murder of a wealthy socialite became one of France’s mysterious murders. The socialite, Ghislaine Marchal, was found dead in the basement of her villa; the only door was locked from the outside but also barricaded from the inside; and a message, scrawled in the victim’s own blood, accused his Moroccan gardener, Omar Raddad. He was later convicted, but new DNA technology could lead to a second trial and possibly exoneration.

ARTS AND IDEAS Curling in public

In subway cars and on the streets of South Korea, it has become common to see young women wearing an accessory once reserved for much less public places: old-fashioned curlers locked in their bangs. Plastic cylinders, usually covered with velcro, are more than just a functional tool from a previous era, they also reflect changing ideas about gender and beauty in a new one. Many young people in South Korea no longer feel indebted to the conventions that were once strictly observed in a country that is also one of the world’s largest beauty industries. You just have to look good in front of the people you care about, a student told The Times. Lee Jeong-jin, 51, is disappointed that her 21-year-old daughter often wears hair curlers outside. But, reminiscent of the tall, voluminous hairstyles of her youth, she can also identify with herself.

I’m pretty sure the older generation thought we were the weirdest back then, she said. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

