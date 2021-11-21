Imran Khan says his government will support Chinese companies in Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would prioritize supporting Chinese companies in Pakistan by ordering authorities to immediately address road connectivity and public service delivery issues facing Chinese investors.

Khan made the remarks when meeting with a Chinese trade delegation led by Chen Yan of Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd on Saturday.

“We will give priority to supporting Chinese companies in Pakistan and we are grateful for their keen interest in accelerating their investments in special economic zones,” said Prime Minister Khan, as quoted by the Associated Press of Pakistan state agency (APP ).

Khan was informed that Chinese businessmen are ready to start their activities in glass, ceramics and information technology industries, as OPPO, one of China’s leading consumer electronics companies and of mobile telephony, would set up a mobile assembly manufacturing unit and a research and development center in Pakistan.

His decision to make mobile devices in Pakistan would help the country save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on importing smartphones and create jobs for tech graduates.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other officials.

In his remarks, Nong acknowledged that many issues had been resolved and that great progress had been made since the prime minister’s previous meeting with Chinese businessmen on September 13.

“We will send more positive information to China to encourage more Chinese businessmen to invest in Pakistan,” he said.

A Chinese entrepreneur representing OPPO said the company has already had a presence in Pakistan for more than seven years and has made around $ 150 million in investments in the country.

He said that like other companies, for OPPO as well, it was a very good environment in Pakistan to keep investing there and the interaction with the Prime Minister helped in the quick resolution of the issues.

He thanked the Prime Minister for helping Chinese businessmen by providing them with facilities.

If someone comes to me and asks me if they should invest in Pakistan, I will say yes, he noted.

