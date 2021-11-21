Director of Trump. Staff shout at January 6 committee, member says





“Many” of the more than 200 witnesses who testified before the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward, Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) Told Jim Acosta from CNN.

“Many of them are people who were in the administration during the tenure of the former president who have information they want to give us, as well as people involved in the events leading up to [Jan. 6]. And they want to give information voluntarily, ”Lofgren said on the network on Saturday. “You know, we put the pieces together. It is laborious, but thorough, and we hope that when the process is completed we will have a very reliable and complete picture of the events leading up to this terrible day.

Lofgren declined to go further, saying exactly who these staff members were when Acosta asked if they worked in the White House for Trump or Pence, or if they were campaign staff. “Don’t let me be so specific, but let me say that there have certainly been people in the Trump administration who have spoken to us and provided us with important information that has led us to other questions, ”she said.

Acosta also asked Lofgren about a recent ProPublica report that Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bragged to friends via text message that she raised millions of dollars for the rally. “Stop the Steal” of January 6, which preceded the violent insurgency. – the rally where President Trump told his supporters they had to “fight like hell” or “you’re not going to have any more countries” just before walking on Capitol Hill.

“We have a whole team of investigators following the money trail and we think we have a very good chance of actually figuring out who paid what, and I think that’s an important thing for people to know.” , she said.

When Acosta asked about Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was charged last week with two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a January 6 subpoena, Lofgren said that Bannon has to obey the law whether he likes it or not.

“He’s a very belligerent individual and certainly thinks he’s above the law,” Lofgren said. “The Department of Justice felt the opposite, as did the committee. It is not allowed in the American justice system to just say, “I don’t want to answer any question, I don’t have to.” The law applies to all of us – to the former president, to Mr. Bannon, to me, to you. And there is no special elite that is exempt from obeying the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-officials-squealing-jan-6-committee-1260842/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos