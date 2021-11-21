Prime Minister Modi welcomes INS Visakhapatnam; “Pride day for India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar”





As the Indian Navy on Sunday commanded India’s first stealth guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, bolstering the country’s defense system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the defense unit for launching the quest of India to become autonomous ”, under his visionary Atmanirbhar Bharat. Expressing his joy, the Prime Minister recognized the first-class characteristics of the magnanimous vessel, equipped with advanced technology, and said that INS Visakhapatnam will strengthen the country’s security apparatus. PM Modi welcomes the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam Prime Minister Modifurther added that India will continue to work on its efforts to modernize the defense system. The prime minister shared photos of INS sea warrior Visakhapatnam in a post on Twitter. Today is a proud day for India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defense sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned in the Indian Navy! It is locally developed and will strengthen our security apparatus. Our defense modernization efforts are continuing with full vigor. pic.twitter.com/LwVIX3ufzq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commands INS Visakhapatnam Earlier today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh officially appointed INS Visakhapatnam to the Indian Navy at the Mumbai shipyard. During the induction ceremony, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised India’s defense sector and said, “We will not only manufacture ships for our needs, but for the needs of the world. Make in India, Make for the world. Further retracing India’s shipbuilding capabilities from medieval times, he said the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam will fill the capabilities of the Indian Navy to a large capacity. “I’ve been told this deadly warship, built by MDSL, is 75% in content and completely indigenous in design. Our “autonomy” in the field of shipbuilding was once a major reason for our recognition all over the world, “he added. “I am confident that INS Visakhapatnam will live up to its name and strengthen India’s maritime security system,” he said. Features of the INS Visakhapatnam Native Construction Destroyer The gigantic warship features a 76mm cannon as a guided missile destroyer, capable of waging war on all fronts. The ship has a massive deck and communications tower as well as a surface-to-air missile system. The ship is capable of making war against air targets, land targets or targets on the surface of the ocean and those under water, mainly submarines. The ship is equipped with anti-submarine rockets coupled with incredible communication and radar capabilities, making it a high-precision system. It is also equipped with sonar capabilities. The ship also has huge chains as well as a massive anchor to support the size of the ship. It is a 163 meter long vessel built by Mazagon Dock Limited, based in Mumbai. The guided missile destroyer is 17 meters wide and has a displacement of 7,400 tons. She is set to become the most powerful warship built in India, and the ship is around 75% manufactured locally. Even the paint used on the ship is made in India as the paint helps escape sonar sensors from other warships. Image: Twitter / @ narendramodi, PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-hails-ins-visakhapatnam-proud-day-for-indias-quest-to-become-aatmanirbhar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos