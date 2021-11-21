Mitsotakis writes in UK newspaper urging Boris Johnson to seize opportunity and return Parthenon sculptures





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stepped up diplomatic pressure on his British counterpart for the return of the Parthenon sculptures this time by writing an op-ed in a major British newspaper. Mitsotakis again appealed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday to urge him to “seize the moment” to bring the sculptures home in an article he wrote for the British newspaper. Mail on Sunday. Emphasizing Johnson’s education in the classics, Mitsotakis said he was the only one among British prime ministers who understood the importance of sculptures to Greece and why “one of the few dividing lines between Greece and the United Kingdom “, namely the future of the Parthenon sculptures. , must be resolved. Mitsotakis reiterated that the part of the Parthenon frieze currently in the British Museum, “1,500 miles from her actual home” has been “unlawfully removed by Lord Elgin” and taken from “the city and the world monument to which it is by right. “. He also listed the reasons why the Acropolis Museum was “the right place, the best place and the only place” to fully appreciate the sculptures, stressing that “neither the frieze nor the Parthenon can be considered complete without the missing sculptures. “ According to Mitsotakis, there could be no greater manifestation of Johnson’s vision for a “confident, open and truly global new Britain” than to repatriate the sculptures, while stressing that Greece was ready to allow “some of the Worlds most iconic artifacts’ on display at the British Museum in return. He also underlined that the request for their return was not limited to the Greek government, but also to “the unanimous opinion of the Intergovernmental Commission of UNESCO for the promotion of the return of cultural property to their countries of origin” , which had qualified the question of intergovernmental and of obligation. from the British government, while being supported by a growing number of British people. Expressing Greece’s view that the sculptures are a “unique” special case, Mitsotakis said their return would not force the return of other objects and urged the UK government to end the technicality that has blocked their return by amending legal obstacles in the British Museum Act of 1963 which “ties the hands of the museum”. “Now, given that the Prime Minister told me that he would not prevent Greece from establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of the marbles, I can only assume that things will be different – that it will not stand in the way of any future. agreement and, instead, the Prime Minister would seek to amend the relevant legislation to allow the return of the sculptures, ”added Mitsotakis. “One thing is certain. The ties between Greece and the UK go back centuries. Today this relationship is strong and lasting. But we cannot claim that it is complete. This is why I hope that London and Athens can work together to reverse an injustice that weighs heavy on all Greek hearts… I believe the classic scholar of Boris Johnson knows he has a unique opportunity to seize the opportunity and to make this generation the one who finally brings together the sculptures of the Parthenon, ”concluded Mitsotakis.

