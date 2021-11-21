Christie: Trump must stop talking about ‘stolen’ elections and focus on the future





Former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris ChristieChris ChristieSunday Preview: Boosters Open To All American Adults; House MPs push spending plan to Senate Conservatives praise MSNBC’s Rittenhouse Nicolle Wallace jury verdict, Chris Christie’s battle with Fox News MORE said on Sunday former President Trump Donald Trump Trump told the former aide Navarro to “protect executive privilege” in House COVID-19 investigation on January. Panel 6 could see Bannon influence Texas Democratic Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson announces retirement at term end MORE must stop talking about his belief that the 2020 presidential election has been “stolen” and rather focus on the future if he wants to run again in 2024.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday” to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue,” Christie told guest host Bret Baier that as long as Trump thinks he’s the best person to be president, there’s a good chance of winning. and has the support of his family, he should run again.

Baier asked Christie if he thought Trump would ever concede the 2020 election to Biden.

“Well, I hope he will, Bret. I don’t know if he will, and he certainly hasn’t in a year, but I hope what he will do must move on and stop talking about it. Even if he doesn’t formally concede it, we have to stop talking about the fact that the election was stolen when, as I explain in the book, there is no really has no solid evidence that this is the case. “

“You know, voters always want the next election, Bret, to be about the future, not the past,” added Christie. And there’s a lot to say right now with Joe Biden’s terrible failuresJoe BidenRisch appalled by other GOP senators’ blockade on Biden’s diplomatic choices Sunday Sneak Peek: Boosters open to all American adults ; House Dems Pass Senate Spending Plan White House Calls to Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations of Missing Chinese Tennis Star PLUS Crime, Education, Tax and Expenses, d ‘Afghanistan, other foreign policy issues like China, and we should talk about these things or state our prescriptions. “

Baier noted recent reports that Biden had started telling his allies that he planned to run for reelection in 2024 and sought Christie’s advice on the possibility.

“I think everyone in America has seen in the last 10 months is that he’s just not up to the job and that his administration isn’t up to the job. They ran on the basis of unifying the country, bringing greater competence to the White House, in their perspective, and they failed miserably on both, ”Christie said.

When asked if he would consider running for president again, Christie replied that he would but would not make that decision until the end of 2022.

