Peskov regrets that Erdogan’s Turkish world map does not indicate his center is in Altai – Politics

MOSCOW, November 21. / TASS /. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov regretted that on the Turkish world map, which the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (PNM) Devlet Bahcheli presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the red star does not indicate that his center is not in Turkey, but in Altai, Russia. The representative of the Kremlin announced it on the antenna of the television channel “Russia-1”, in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Poutine”, answering the questions of the journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“Our Turkish partners nurture the idea of ​​Turkish unity, that’s normal. The only thing I can regret is that there is still no big red star in the center of the Turkish world on the map, ”Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this center “is not in Turkey, it is on the territory of the Russian Federation, in the Altai”.

Peskov clarified that it is “this sacred place for all Turks, where they come from”. As a Trkologue, I say this, he stressed.

Earlier in Twitter account HDPE released a photograph of Erdogan and Bahcheli holding a wand-framed map of the so-called Turkish world. In the picture, a significant part of the territory of Russia is allocated to him. All painted areas are divided into three colors. Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are marked in red. Some countries in the Balkan Peninsula, part of Iran, parts of southern Russia, as well as most of Siberia and western part of Mongolia are marked in orange.

Altai, Yakutia, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China are shown in yellow. The meaning of these colors is not specified in the publication of the Turkish party.