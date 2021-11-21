Prime Minister Imran Khan fiercely tackles threat of corruption: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted on November 21, 2021 10:21 PM

“Our policies will have positive and far-reaching results,” Qureshi said.

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the outgoing government would not only complete its current constitutional term, but the masses would once again give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a heavy mandate in the 2023 elections.

He expressed these views at a reception here at the residence of PTI leader Malik Farman, Union Council 52, in NA-156.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan fought hard against the threat of corruption because eradicating corruption was part of the PTI manifesto. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to give the nation a strong system and a bright future for generations to come,” FM said.

The PTI government also wants long-term development, Qureshi said.

“We want people to walk with their heads held high. Likewise, we want to elevate the dignity of the country, ensure the rule of law and the eradication of corruption,” reiterated FM Qureshi.

The foreign minister said the government wanted to remedy the hardships inflicted on the people under previous regimes. The nation must support the PTI government for a better future. For the first time in the country’s history, the people’s money was only spent on public development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy has been well received at home and abroad, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Our policies will have positive and far-reaching results,” Qureshi hoped.

The FM noted that the country’s progress was not digested by some politicians who were not in power. “The opposition did not want the wheel of progress to continue. They want to stop the path of development by making noise. No matter how loud it makes, the country’s development cannot be stopped,” Qureshi said.

Disappointed politicians sitting out of power will have to wait. The desire to end the PTI government will remain just a desire, FM Qureshi said.

A large number of PTI workers, including Rana Abdul Jabbar, Khidr Hayat Baloch, Babar Shah, Rao Amjad Ali, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi spent a busy day in Multan. He visited the residences of various deceased people in the constituency where he prayed for the reward of deceased souls and for the elevation of their ranks. Later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs planted a tree in a private housing company as part of the tree planting campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/629701-PM-Imran-Khan-striving-hard-against-menace-of-corruption-FM-Qureshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos