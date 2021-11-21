“On the road to creating a new India”: CM Yogi Adityanath shares an image with PM Modi





As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared footage of him on Sunday in an in-depth conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted the images with a verse signifying their vision for a new India.

– pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021 The Prime Minister is in three day tour in Uttar Pradesh since Friday, which began with the inauguration and launch of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the Bundelkhand region. He then traveled to Lucknow to attend a two-day conference of senior police officials. Sounding the polls for Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had recently inaugurated the Purvanchal motorway in the presence of CM Adityanath, stating that Uttar Pradesh was previously a hub of mafia and poverty, but the highway is a testament to the development the state has witnessed in the recent past. The BJP focuses on winning 78 seats where the party and its allies lost in the 2017 parliamentary elections. CM Adityanath visited these constituencies, inaugurating and laying the groundwork for new projects. According to BJP sources, Adityanath has launched new infrastructure projects, inaugurated projects and addressed public meetings in 19 of those constituencies so far and he will visit the remaining seats in the coming days. The goal is to win at least 55 of these seats in 2022. Along with the CM, the two deputy CMs will also soon be holding similar programs in these constituencies, a BJP leader said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/uttar-pradesh-elections-yogi-adityanath-narendra-modi-7633860/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos