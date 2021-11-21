Representative Nicole Malliotakis still backed by Trump after infrastructure vote





Besieged MP Nicole Malliotakis is still part of former President Donald Trump’s team.

Trump told the Post on Sunday that he still supported Malliotakis, the only New York Republican in the House of Representatives whose district includes Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, despite being one of 13 Republicans who broke ranks. and voted for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The former president tore apart the 13 Republicans who voted for the bill in a speech at a recent Congress Republican National Committee dinner.

But Trump told the Post that everything is fine after Malliotakis called him last week to discuss the matter.

“She spoke to me. I still support her, ”Trump said of Malliotakis, who toppled outgoing Democratic Representative Max Rose last year in what is considered a purple or toss-up district.

Trump’s continued support for Malliotakis increases his odds against any potential main challenges and also improves his chances of winning reelection next year.

Former President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw support from Republicans who voted in favor of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Dossier

Malliotakis said she called Trump to talk about their disagreement and try to work things out.

“I spoke to President Trump. He’s still with me. I am still with him. It’s important to me, ”said Malliotakis, when asked about his relationship with the ex-president.

Trump is still the most powerful force in the Republican Party with particular influence on Staten Island.

Trump’s real estate company had owned and managed apartments in the city’s most conservative borough for decades.

Ex-Rep. Vito Fossella credited Trump’s backing with winning his comeback victory in the GOP primary for Borough President.

Malliotakis “would only say we had a good conversation” when asked about the conversation with Trump.

Trump threatened to back the main challengers against most House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, although Malliotakis was not among them. Pro-vote Reps Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania have also escaped Trump’s enemies list.

Malliotakis defended his vote on infrastructure to beautify dilapidated roads, bridges and ports.

The congressman also likely improved her stance on Friday when she lambasted and voted against President Biden’s nearly $ 2 trillion Build Back Better Bill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/21/rep-nicole-malliotakis-still-backed-by-trump-after-infrastructure-vote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos