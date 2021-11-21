PM Modis’ masterstroke leaves the opposition distraught





The Prime Ministers decided to repeal the laws on agriculture, the BJP is very useful in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, linked to the elections; This decision could also have an impact on Punjab politics. New Delhi: In what is seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ masterstroke ahead of the State Assembly elections in five states, the decision to repeal the three farm laws completely derailed the country’s electoral strategy opposition. Prime Minister Modis’ decision will have an impact on the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhands. Moreover, it will have far-reaching political implications in the Punjab where only Congress and AAP were in direct competition.

Now the Punjab election scene will be interesting, with the former chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, having already announced that he will fight the elections in alliance with the BJP. Now all eyes are on Akali Dal, with the question of whether he will join the BJP as well. The Akalis had severed ties with the BJP-led NDA to protest against agricultural laws. Thus, the Punjab will certainly see a great political impact from the repeal of agricultural laws. At this point, one can remember Amarinders’ repeated statements that farm laws would be repealed. The Modi government had also realized how important it was to break the deadlock on agricultural laws. Thus, Prime Minister Modi surprised everyone by suddenly announcing the repeal of the three agricultural laws three months before the elections to the Assembly. His decisions on demonetizing and withdrawing the land acquisition law also caught everyone by surprise.

Prime Minister Modis’ decisions helped the BJP score on the opposition. The opposition had tried to make demonetization a big political problem, but the BJP ended up winning a lot. Likewise, the opposition was unable to gain any political benefit from the repeal of the land acquisition law in 2017, when the saffron party not only recorded a landslide victory in UP, but also trained its governments in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The same situation persists.

All the opposition, including Congress, hoped to gain substantial political gain from farm laws. Congress has launched a nationwide agitation against these laws. Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the movement against these laws from the Punjab. Party leaders have met with the President of India calling for the removal of agricultural laws. The congressional governments of Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have passed resolutions against these laws in their respective assemblies.

Likewise, Rahul Gandhi had launched a campaign against the law on land acquisition. Shattering Congress and the opposition ahead of the UP elections, Prime Minister Modi announced his repeal in 2015 in his monthly Mann Ki Baat. When the UP elections were held in 2017, the opposition failed to get the slightest political echo. It was then the worst performance of Congress in the UP polls. Now the same situation is visible after five years. The opposition was on the way against farm laws, and an announcement by Prime Minister Modis took his breath away. The opposition parties, which were already going through anxious moments after the statements by Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Salman Khurshids on Hindutva to suit BJP policy, are all the more distraught after Prime Minister Modis’ announcement of ‘repeal the three agricultural laws.

Despite everything, Congress does not seem to be learning from the mistakes of the past, as the statements of Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues indicate. Congress must have suffered badly twice in Gujarat because of such statements. The words of Congress President Sonia Gandhis Maut ke Saudagar cost the party dearly in the 2007 elections. Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by leveling serious accusations against Prime Minister Modi after the surgical strike. The BJP made it an electoral issue in 2017 in UP. Mani Shankar Aiyar ruined Congress’ chances in Gujarat’s polls in 2017 when he used the word neech for Prime Minister Modi.

Congress leaders such as Khurshid, Aiyar repeated the same mistake by re-launching the Hindutva issue at a time when the BJP’s chart in UP was declining in various surveys. Faced with difficult times due to rising prices, farmers’ problems, etc., the Saffron Party also wasted no time in grappling with the Hindutva issue. The rest of the work was done by Prime Minister Modis’ announcement to repeal agricultural laws. Now the central government is expected to make other announcements that will appeal to voters in election-related states. Hindutva’s agenda will already be there for the BJP to lift in the UP and Uttarakhand. If the Punjab sees the rapprochement of BJP, Amarinder and Akalis, then the electoral competition will be interesting. The Modi government has already facilitated the saffron festival by reducing the prices of petroleum products, opening the Kartarpur corridor and repealing agricultural laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/pm-modis-masterstroke-leaves-opposition-clueless The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos