A law requires developers to install charging stations for electric cars in new homes





NOT In new homes in England, electric vehicle charging points will have to be installed as standard by law from next year, in an attempt to try to keep drivers away from petrol and diesel cars. And he will say that not only will new homes, supermarkets and workplaces need to have charging points installed, but those undergoing major renovations will also be forced to make the upgrades. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> File photo dated 5/3/2021 of an electric car being charged (John Walton / PA) / PA wire The government has already announced that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will end in the UK in 2030, and it is hoped that the new laws will mean up to 145,000 new charging points will be available each year. READ MORE Mr Johnson is expected to say: We will require new homes and buildings to have electric vehicle charging points with another 145,000 charging points to be installed through these regulations. We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen and our net zero strategy is expected to trigger around $ 90 billion in private sector investment, resulting in the creation of highly skilled and highly paid jobs as part of our mission to unification and upscaling across the country. Downing Street has called the initiative a world leader and the hope is that recharging an electric vehicle will become as easy as refueling. In addition to new housing and non-residential buildings, those carrying out large-scale renovations, and therefore have more than 10 parking spaces, will also have to install charging stations. Mr Johnson is expected to tell the CBI conference that the UK can benefit from acting first to transform the global economy and go net zero. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6722%"/> Electric vehicle signage at a Source London EV charging station in central London (John Walton / PA) / AP Archives In his speech Mr Johnson is expected to add: This is a pivotal moment, we cannot continue as we are. We need to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution. We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to increase our productivity and then we have to get out of your way. We must regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms.

