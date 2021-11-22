Opposition reacts to photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath with PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in a lyrical mood on Sunday as he shared photos of himself walking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath posted a brief verse on the creation of a new India as well as photos of Prime Minister Modi speaking intensely to the UP CM while putting a hand on his shoulder.

We left with a wish, consecrated our body and soul, determined to make the sun rise, rise higher than the sky and create a new India, Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Reacting to images of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi walking hand in hand, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav responded with a verse of his own.

“In politics sometimes things are done for the good of the world. Like reluctantly putting a hand on the shoulder, taking a few steps together,” he tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 21, 2021

In a reference to Prime Minister Modis jhola utha ke chal deng’s comment, Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput said that only time will tell whether Yogi Adityanath will go on his own or be expelled.

In fact, given the state of the UP that they caused, the people themselves will ensure that they are expelled. Unemployment is at its height, farmers are humiliated, crimes against women are the highest. The public has made up its mind to vote on it, Surendra Rajput said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where parliamentary elections are scheduled for early next year. On Friday, he launched development projects worth Rs 3,425 crore in Jhansi. The next day he attended a DGP conference in Lucknow.