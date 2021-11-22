Kodak Black wants Trump to return to power





Yak is the MAGA team.

Ever since Donald Trump granted Kodak Black a presidential pardon for his release from prison, Kodak has been a big supporter of the former president.

On Saturday, November 20, Kodak tweeted its desire to hand Trump over to the White House: “Bring Trump back.

Kodak Black was released by Trump in January this year, just as Trump stepped down as president. Yak had been behind bars since March 2020 on federal weapons charges.

In March of this year, Kodak was seen wearing a Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat, with a President’s autograph 45 on it. He attributed his relationship with Trump to the fact that they were both Gemini, because Kodak’s birthday is June 11 and Trump’s birthday is June 14: “I’m a real, Trump is a real. We Gemini. . Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer [Bradford Cohen], I call him Pops like my daddy, know what I’m saying. He knows Trump like that, so it’s like, Trump knows what’s going on. We are both Gemini. His birthday two days after mine. He’s here and all that. Palm beach. “

Two months later, Kodak said he had dreamed of Trump and continued to show him affection: “I had a dream with Trump last night, I love datn *** a.”

Most recently, Kodak told DJ Akademiks in October that he wanted to reciprocate Trump by supporting him more, “I’d do better for this boy. I’m integrated. I want to wash his hand. He liked me very much. . I want to get over this boy. Trump, who are you under pressure? “

It appears Kodak is fully on board with a possible Trump 2024 campaign.

