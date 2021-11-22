[POPULER MONEY] Jokowi once shouted Pertamina general manager

1. Jokowi said he attacked the CEO Pertamina, Why?

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that he yelled at PT CEO Pertamina (Persero) because he was seen as slow to execute the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery project.

He said so while giving instructions to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PT PLN (Persero), Saturday (20/11/2021). The briefing was also attended by the President-Commissioner of Pertamina, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, and the Managing Director of Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati.

“TPPI has an investment of US $ 3.8 billion, has been for many years, before we were here (in the office), and then there were problems, but they haven’t come out yet,” Jokowi said. .

The former governor of DKI Jakarta said that after being sworn in as President of the Republic of Indonesia at the start of his term in 2014, he immediately went to TPPI to encourage the project to unfold. At that time, Pertamina was not yet managed by Nicke.

2. A part Luhut, Mandalika Circuit becomes the word of the world

The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan expressed his joy during his visit to the Mandalika circuit.

Luhut attended the World Superbike (WSBK) event at Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Sunday (11/21/2021).

Besides having a racing arena officially named the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika is actually an area that was built as a top priority tourist destination.