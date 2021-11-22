Weak opposition helps humiliated Indian government survive

IN A SHORT speech on November 19, Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, made a humiliating turnaround. Barely a year after he passed a trio of agricultural reform laws through Parliament, he announced their repeal. Shame was not just for giving victory to the horde of tractor-mounted thugs who had been stubbornly protesting at the gates of the Indian capital since last November. It was to have ruined the problem from the start.

Indian agriculture is indeed in desperate need of reform. Yet Mr Modi made no effort to build consensus for his three new laws last year, ramming them through parliament without debate. When farmers in northern India, many of whom are Sikhs, protested, he redoubled his fury, calling them thugs and traitors. The most powerful Indian leader in a generation then did nothing for months, as if the stalemate was someone else’s problem. That is, until elections in a few important agricultural states approached uncomfortably, after which Mr. Modi completely collapsed.

In another democracy, a leader who flouted parliament, broke trust with an influential religious minority, and insisted and then rejected controversial reforms would pay a heavy political price. But although the farm bill fiasco is just the last link in a long, heavy chain of embarrassment under Modi, the white-bearded prime minister remains largely unscathed. Admirers attribute his resistance to his personal charisma. They say it projects the strength and dignity that Indian voters seek in their own lives. Critics instead point to the deep pockets, cruelty and military discipline of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), quietly backed by a network of allied Hindu-nationalist organizations and loudly amplified by relentless propaganda.

All of this surely matters, but it wouldn’t be enough without another secret weapon: the opposition. Throughout Mr. Modis’ tenure and a half, opponents of the BJP have remained divided, weak and largely ineffective. That’s not to say they gave the prime minister a free ride. Misguided policies like demonetization, the withdrawal from circulation in 2016 of high-denomination banknotes in a delusional attempt to drive out black money, or the BJPs gleefully stoking Islamophobia in a country of 200 million Muslims, or the Mr Modis’ erratic handling of covid-19, including fierce closures that destroyed small businesses and stranded millions of migrant workers, followed by complacent laxity as India’s second wave turned into a deadly tsunami , all of this made it easy for opposition politicians to trigger disgruntled voters. But despite the odd blow to Mr Modi and the victory over the BJP in the occasional state election, they have so far failed to change India’s larger narrative. In opposition in the years before 2014, however, the BJP had skillfully and relentlessly undermined the incumbent government, picking up every bit of evidence possible to build a damning and in retrospect largely unjust picture of weakness and venality.

Despite glaring and multiple failings, Mr. Modi remains in the eyes of most Indians a success at home and abroad. According to Morning Consult, an American company that conducts weekly online polls of the leaders of 13 major democracies, Mr. Modi is the only one whose approval has never fallen below 60% in the past two years. Some Indian polls differ, noting a marked drop in the ratings of prime ministers during the covid crisis. Yet even the worst numbers put him miles ahead of any opposition figure. Overall, political experts agree that barring a major shock, the BJP should retain Uttar Pradesh, by far the most populous state in India, in the upcoming elections in February and that Mr. Modi is likely to win a third term in the next general election. , in 2024.

To be fair, India’s opposition unrest did not start with Mr. Modi. For three decades, two major trends have marked the country’s politics. One is the rise of the BJP, which itself is the spearhead of a century-old movement based on the idea that India’s predominantly Hindu nature has been unjustly suppressed for a thousand years. Despite the extraordinary diversity of languages, castes and cults in a country that is 80% Hindu, this idea of ​​victimization has not only won votes. In many states, this has helped solidify a Hindu vote behind the BJP, which then becomes difficult for other parties to challenge without being vilified as less nationalist or flattering towards minorities. The party has a particular stronghold on the Hindi-speaking and religiously conservative hearts of northern and central India.

The other trend has been the slow disintegration of the Congress Party, which carries the even older political legacy of India’s secular independence movement. Congress was essentially the party of government during the first decades of the Indian Republic, but its efforts to keep its tent as large as possible inevitably led to fragmentation. Of India’s all-state leadership in the 1950s and 1960s, it was reduced to just three out of 28 today, compared to 12 for the BJP (which is also part of coalition governments in six others).

Equally relevant, the BJP’s main rival in many other states is no longer Congress itself, but rather local derivative parties led and largely led by former members of Congress. In large states like West Bengal and Maharashtra, these parties have largely supplanted the parent party. In other parts of India, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several southern states, local parties have sprung up and have been successful in poaching the congressional electorate. Their success left Congress with barely a residual presence in much of India and helped reduce its lower house seat share to less than 10%, from 56% for the BJP.

This not only leaves Congress with a narrow platform to challenge the BJP, but also makes it an unattractive party to invest in. Political power can be lucrative in India, but elections are also very expensive. Under Mr. Modi, political funding has been made completely anonymous if given in the form of a campaign bond. Only the total value of donations that parties receive in this way needs to be revealed, and these show that his own party attracts far more than the combined revenues of the other 36 parties with seats in the Indian parliament. BJP backers are believed to include prominent tycoons whose fortunes unsurprisingly skyrocketed during Mr. Modis’ reign, unlike that of most Indians.

Nonetheless, at the state level, all of these opposition parties pose a major challenge for the BJP in much of India. The diversity of the country means that ethnic, caste or religious sensibilities create perpetual setbacks against an overly dominant center, and these have been the typical springboards of local power. The problem is, compared to the BJP’s simple core message of Hindu pride and nationalism, its scattered and multiple opponents have no common story to tell. The most recent period of congressional government, from 2004 to 2014, may also have made things difficult. He respected India’s diversity by having a Sikh prime minister and prominent Muslim, Christian and regional ministers, but generated silent resentment from mainstream Hindus and especially upper castes who felt excluded from power. With the constant sniping of Hindu nationalists who in many eyes discredited secularism, Congress and other parties, confident they would get most of the minority votes anyway, attempted in response to overtake the Hindu BJP with gestures. pious. It seems superficial to many voters, adding to the larger impression that outside of the BJP, politicians as a whole are not advocating for much.

But Congress in particular suffers from another handicap: the Gandhi family. They are not descendants of Mahatma Gandhi but of his successor Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian Prime Minister, through the marriage of his daughter Indiras to Feroze Gandhi, journalist and politician. It was under the dictatorial regime of Indira Gandhi (Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and from 1980 to 1984) that the family domination of the party was consecrated. It now extends to his grandchildren Rahul (51) and Priyanka (49), although it is their mother of Italian origin, Sonia (74), who remains the official party leader.

Young Gandhis are nice and able, but their pedigree exposes them to the well-placed barbarians of Mr. Modis’ celibacy on nepotism. There is also resentment within the party about the ideological drift, the lack of internal democracy and the disproportionate influence of courtiers and loyalists over street voters. The party has lost a steady stream of defectors or frustrated workers in recent years, and has been repeatedly overtaken by the BJP. The fact that Rahul Gandhi was often right, he strongly called for action months before Mr. Modi’s move and said a year ago that the BJP would be forced to abandon agricultural reform, less impressed the people. Indians as its apparent lack of gravity. It doesn’t help that Mr Gandhi twice led his party to defeat in national elections, losing in 2019 the seat in Uttar Pradesh he inherited from his uncle, father and mother.

Mr. Gandhi seems ill-suited to prop up a large but sagging tent in a raging storm, but he shows no inclination to hand the role over to someone else. Without a better voice-catcher at the head of Congress, the opposition’s only other hope for defeating the BJP in 2024 would be to form a broad coalition of regional parties. The trouble is, not much unites them except disgust for the BJP and even that is suspect, given that many regional politicians would be happy to be redeemed. It is also a fact that regional leaders, however popular they may be on their own turf, have little national stature. Perhaps this will prove that just as Mr Modis’ best ally has been the weakness of his opponents, the opposition’s best chance of seizing power can come from the actions of the prime minister himself. But it will take a gargantuan mistake to defeat the seemingly unassailable Mr. Modi.