The aftermath of the Biden-Xi summit: the Tribune India





In recent years, Indian foreign policy has given the impression of a virtual alignment with Washington’s world view, especially and especially on questions concerning China. Whether it is the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s forays into the South China Sea, or aggression against India at the borders, India has moved in step with the states. -United since Barack Obama and Prime Minister Modi signed the Joint Strategic Vision Statement in 2015 which specifically mentioned the South China Sea. Did the virtual summit Joe Biden-Xi Jinping reverse all these calculations? This is unlikely given that Biden also told Xi that there was no change in Washington’s stance on an open and free Indo-Pacific, Tibet and Xinjiang. That same day, US diplomats were in East Asia to strengthen security ties to counter China. But Biden’s striking observation was that “competition between our countries should not escalate into conflict.” If the two countries establish “common sense safeguards,” there will only be “simple and direct competition,” Biden told Xi. It was a recognition that hostility had reached its limits and that high-level engagement was needed to avoid an unintentional flashpoint. Biden, as is, has his hands full with domestic issues: worsening inflation, a Democratic washout in the 2022 election cycle, and the implementation of the $ 1.75 trillion social spending plan . As is the case with the United States, India has kept communication channels open with China. This has maintained optimism despite border negotiations which seem a bit too tense. By next year, India’s S-400 systems will counter a similar Chinese deployment in Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. With T-90 tanks, cruise missiles and other military equipment, India’s border position will be further strengthened. Taking inspiration from the Biden-Xi playbook, the two sides can then ask themselves where they want to take the bilateral relationship. China has provided some signals. It is ready to finally allow imports of Indian drugs for intensive care. In addition, Sino-Indian concerns are similar over Afghanistan, climate change, and Western financial institutions. A military balance at the border should lead to conversations about its risk management and more.

