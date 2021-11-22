Verawaty Fajdrin’s family thanked President Jokowi and Menpora Amali for their attention during the treatment of the deceased





The late Verawaty Fadjrin’s husband, Fadjriansyah Bidoein, thanked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Menpora Amali for all the attention given to his late wife from the start of treatment in the hospital until the end of her life.

Husband of the late Verawaty Fadjrin, Fadjriansyah Bidoein, thanked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Menpora Amali for all the attention given to his late wife from the start of treatment in the hospital until the end of her life . (photo: rayki / kemenpora.go.id)

Jakarta: The husband of the late Verawaty Fadjrin, Fadjriansyah Bidoein, thanked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Menpora Amali for all the attention given to his late wife from the start of treatment in the hospital until the end of her life. “I express my gratitude to the government for the attention it gives to the deceased, until the end of his life he received extraordinary attention from the government. What is certain is that the Minister of Youth and Sports coming here to me means that the government attention is extraordinary, “said Fadjriansyah Bidoein after receiving the arrival of the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali at Lot DKI Cipayung Funeral Home, East Jakarta, Jakarta, Sunday 11/21. Fadjriansyah is grateful that the current government is very concerned about the athletes who have raised and made the nation’s name proud on the world stage. “Alhamdulillah, because of this incident, the government is paying attention to the athletes, the future is already being carried by the government, especially today, it must be grateful. Thank God, Mr. President, we are so attentive to the athletes, God willing, they will achieve great achievements, sir, “he added. “Today it’s very hard to find a person like Ms Verawaty, she doesn’t want to lose to her opponents. As an athlete, she doesn’t want her coach to come first on the pitch, as a coach she doesn’t. I didn’t want her athletes to be on the field first. It was very rare, “he recalls. However, he hopes that there will be another Verawaty-Verawaty successor to make the Indonesian nation proud in the world. “But, hopefully, because the government is paying so much attention to athletes, God willing, the next Verawaty-Verawaty will be born. Hopefully this will become a field of worship for all of us as well,” he said. -he declares. Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali said the government had taken over all of the care of the late Verawaty Fajrin when she was hospitalized from the start. By order and for the attention of President Joko Widodo, everything is the responsibility of the government. “We, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, of course, from the beginning, the deceased entered the hospital and on the order of the President to give me all his attention to the deceased,” said the Minister of Youth and Amali Sports. “Since it is treated, everything is the business and the responsibility of the government,” he added. (Well)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/1327/keluarga-verawaty-vajdrin-ucapkan-terima-kasih-kepada-presiden-jokowi-menpora-amali-atas-perhatian-penuh-selama-almarhumah-dirawat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos