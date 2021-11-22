PM Modi hails positive change in police attitude towards the public





Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the positive change in police attitude towards the general public, especially post-Covid. He was addressing the farewell session of the entire Indian Conference of Chiefs of Police (DGP) and Inspectors General of Police (IGP) at the UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow, a press release said shared by UP police officials. He further mentioned that Prime Minister Modi suggested the positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people and highlighted the consideration of the SMART policing concept introduced in 2014. He suggested the development of a roadmap for its continued transformation and institutionalization in the police. forces. He urged to involve highly skilled young people in finding technological solutions through a hackathon to address some of the routine challenges police face. During his address to the country’s senior police officers, Prime Minister Modi called for an analysis of all police-related incidents and the development of case studies, to make it an institutionalized learning mechanism. . He praised the hybrid format of the conference as it allowed the free flow of information between the different ranks. PM Modi suggested the development of interoperable technologies that would benefit police forces across the country. He called for the constitution of a high-powered policing technology mission, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to adopt future technologies for basic policing needs. PM Modi gave examples of CoWIN, GeM (Government e-Marketplace) and UPI while citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public. PM Modi participated in the discussions and made suggestions at the conference for two days, Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of the conference, various DGP groups were formed to hold discussions on key aspects of national security such as prison reforms, terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, drug trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drones-related issues and development of border villages. The conference brought together 62 DGP / IGP from States / Union Territories and DGs of CAPF (central armed police forces) / central police organizations (CPO). Over 400 officers of various ranks attended the conference virtually from Bureau of Intelligence (IB) offices across the country. The Prime Minister also awarded the Presidents Police Medal for distinguished service to IB staff. For the first time, as directed by the Prime Minister, Indian police officers from various states submitted papers on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference. Earlier on Friday, the Union Home Secretary opened the three-day conference, during which he awarded trophies to the country’s three best police stations. He participated in all the discussions and offered his suggestions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/pm-modi-hails-positive-change-in-police-attitude-towards-public-101637502818312.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos