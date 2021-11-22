Pakistani chief justice rants over allegations of pressure on justice





Gulzar Ahmed said he never made a decision on someone else’s words and no one had the courage to say anything to him.

Pakistani Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. ANI

Islamabad: Refuting claims that the judiciary is under pressure from security institutions, Pakistani Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Saturday that the country’s judiciary never submits to the dictation of other institutions.

Pakistan’s chief justice made the comment in response to remarks made by former president of the country’s Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmad Kurd at a conference in Lahore, according to the Dawn newspaper. This feud comes as Pakistan was ranked 130 out of 139. countries in the World Justice Project’s rule of law index, just above Nicaragua and Haiti, and below Nigeria, Ethiopia and Myanmar.

Ahmad Kurd, during a conference, had strongly criticized the judiciary, speaking on the theme of “The role of the judiciary in the protection of human rights and the strengthening of democracy”.

“A general rules a country of 220 million inhabitants. This same general has sent justice to number 126 [in rankings]he said, possibly referring to the WJP Rule of Law Index 2021, on which Pakistan ranks 126th in the fundamental rights category.

There was a “clear and observable division” within the judiciary, Kurdish said in his speech.

Responding to the former president of the Bar Association, Pakistan CJP Gulzar said he “strongly disagrees” with the assessment made by the lead lawyer. He refuted the claim that Pakistani courts are “not free” and that “we are working under pressure from someone or institutions”.

“I have not been pressured by any institution or listened to any institution. No one tells me or guides me on how to write my verdict. I never made the decision to have it done on the floor. from someone else, and no one had the courage to tell me anything. “

Gulzar stressed that no one interferes with his work and that he ruled on his cases according to “my understanding and conscience”. “I have never listened to, seen, understood or felt the dictation of anyone,” he added.

Notably, the chief justice of the High Court of Islamabad, Athar Minallah, admitted certain arguments put forward by Kurdish.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad HC thanked Kurd, saying that “it is very important for us to know what the bar and what people think of us”.

“Let me assure Mr. Ali Ahmad Kurd that no independent judge can ever justify being pressured or influenced. .

