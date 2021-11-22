Why Republicans Keep Talking About Masculinity





Katie Fossett: When you heard those comments from Hawley and Vance recently, given your background and what you study, what did you hear?

Kristin Kobes Du Mez: I’ll start with Hawley. Within conservative evangelical spaces, there is first of all the idea that masculinity is a thing given by God. When Hawley talks about an attack on men and says the left is attacking manhood and they hate this country and don’t believe in gender, it all sounds very familiar. In white evangelism, it has been a refrain for decades now. In evangelical spaces, Christian virility has long been equated, especially in conservative circles, with a sort of militant and harsh quality.

Since the 1960s, conservative evangelicals have elevated a more militant ideal of masculinity, both provider and protector. And they argued that God created man to fill these roles: He filled men with testosterone to give them strength, and testosterone makes them aggressive and they have to channel that aggression for good. It is their duty given by God as men. And so, when I heard Hawley talk about courage, independence, and assertiveness, it sounds a lot like how masculinity is discussed in evangelical spaces. Although often rather than assertiveness, they replace aggression.

It is a kind of reactionary masculinity that emerges in the 1960s and 1970s in conservative evangelical spaces and more broadly in American conservatism. And the context here is important. As the postwar years came, there was the baby boom, and traditional family values ​​were all the rage, at least in the white middle class. Then you have that disruptive moment in the 1960s. You have the civil rights movement, which is particularly disrupting the status quo in the southern United States. And you have the first wave feminist and second wave feminism in the 1960s that was in full swing in the 1970s and, very importantly, the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement.

All of these things are seen as destabilizing the social order, and the Conservatives are particularly concerned. And in these three cases, it is the affirmation of a white patriarchal authority or power that can restore order. They believed that feminism threatened to emasculate American men, which left the nation weak and unable to defend itself against communism. The anti-war movement all those hippies, long haired men, make love, not war left the nation in peril. The civil rights movement was also seen as a threat. In the southern United States, especially for white families, integrating schools was seen as a threat to white children.

In this context, this type of restoration to a robust American manhood is not only becoming popular, but politicized in a very partisan way.

Fossett: Why is this happening now? Is this language around masculinity becoming more useful in political messages?

Du Mez: I think it becomes more and more useful as a result of the Trump years. Because, of course, that was before. There is a lot of history, especially that of Republicans, unfavorably comparing Democratic men and masculinity to a stronger, more robust American manhood. It sort of saw a resurgence during Obama’s presidency. It was very popular for Republicans to challenge his masculinity and question his manhood and strength. Both men and women have done this; Sarah Palin sued him in this regard. It is certainly not something entirely new.

But I think Trump definitely stepped it up, because when you go back to the 2016 Republican primary season, Trump appeared on stage and nobody really knew what to do with him, but he got to play in that idea of ​​robust masculinity, that warlike masculinity, more effectively than any other candidate. Most Democrats thought it was laughable.

But he was reckless. He was uncivil. He was rude. He wasn’t going to be intimidated by political correctness. He was a tyrant on a stage of debate against other Republicans. And it worked for him. It made him look strong and it made his opponents weak. And so you saw them try to take over and try to play this game, but none of them could play it as well as they could because it was completely free. And I think because it worked so well, it feels like it’s the playbook, definitely for anyone who wants to take on the role of Trump.

And then you have JD Vances’ comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I think one thing that’s important to note is that this robust masculinity and conservative view of American manhood, historically, has been closely tied to Christian nationalism. We need a strong man who can step in and defend America, and in terms of Christian nationalism, defend Christian America.

When I read Hawley’s speech at the National Conservaism Conference in Orlando, on the one hand, he praised this group of African-American men who came together and brought order to a Louisiana high school after reports of fighting on campus. On the other hand, he also ties the left’s attack on manhood to their ideas of systemic racism and structural oppression. All of these ideas he sees us as a threat to America and a threat to, as he calls it, our common culture, which would really resonate, especially with his conservative white base. When we watch Vance, he uses coded language to talk about lawless thugs.

Fossett: I saw a speech by Madison Cawthorn at a recent event hitting social media a few weeks ago that seems to fit this pattern.

Du Mez: Yes. In this speech, he called on mothers to raise their young men to become monsters. It’s so similar to Hawley’s message; he argued that the culture was trying to unmask our young men, and it’s probably the left that is doing it because they didn’t want young men to resist him. It also resonates with what Hawley was saying; he accused the left of somehow trying to make men tolerant and docile.

It is really important to situate this call for robust militant virility in a political context, which is the struggle against the left. Both Hawley and Cawthorn were involved in calls for Stop the Steal, and Cawthorn actually gave one of the addresses on January 6, just before the Capitol uprising. He has also publicly stated that bloodshed will be inevitable if our elections continue to be rigged. So it’s a call to action so that young men have the backbone, as he says in this speech, to stand up and fight to defend our freedom at all costs. And he even goes on to say: There is nothing I dread more than taking up arms against a fellow American. But essentially, that’s where things are heading, he says.

There was a recent Public Religion Research Institute survey of American values ​​that came out. In this survey, we see that 60% of white evangelicals believe the election was stolen. Among them, 39% believe that violence might be necessary to save the country. So that’s what we were talking about here.

What’s also relevant here is that Cawthorn and Hawley seem to be drawing inspiration from the work of Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychologist and YouTube personality. I think this Cawthorn monster quote is particularly inspired by Peterson. Peterson sends the same message to young men that they must be responsible; they must assert themselves; they must be aggressive. As he says, if you are harmless you are not righteous. And men must be monsters. It is his word; the hero must be a monster. He must be a controlled monster. But you’ve got to have this danger, this danger ability, and then you learn to control it. Otherwise, you will be too weak to stand up to the oppressors.

So both Hawley and Cawthorn seem to be influenced by Peterson’s post, or at least it resonates with them. And Peterson is extremely popular with conservative white men and young, disgruntled men, and so there is a lot of overlap between conservative white evangelical men and Jordan Peterson fans. Hawley and Cawthorn appear to tap into these two streams and bring them together as a political call to action.

Fossett: And Vances’ commentary [about Rittenhouse] is related to that too.

Du Mez: Yeah. Hes saying: It was a young white man who intervened when others failed, and when the government failed, and acted to use violence to assert order. And that fits perfectly with this call to action to defend our freedom at all costs. And as Hawley said, it might require bloodshed.

