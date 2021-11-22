Xi Jinping stunned! “Apocalypse Pig” begins to spread in China





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The sharp rise in pork prices has apparently not only hit the United States (US). This time, China also reported the same. In official media reports World timeChina’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said pork prices had risen. Prices have steadily increased by 34.9% cumulatively over the past five weeks. “From November 8 to 14, the weekly wholesale pork price increased for five weeks, reaching 24.02 yuan (Rp 53,600) per kilo,” the government agency said, quoted on Monday 11/22/2021. A Beijing meat trader admitted the increase was due to an imbalance between supply and demand. Currently, demand is increasing sharply due to the ongoing cold weather, but supply is unable to meet it. This is also accepted by consumers. A customer by the name of Yan said that with the onset of winter, many families would prepare pork dumplings and save the ground pork for the dumplings. “It increases demand,” he said. Meanwhile, Wang Zuli, an assistant researcher at the Institute of Agricultural Economics and Development of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said the increase in itself was normal. Because the price of pork had fallen in the first half of 2021. “The increase in pork prices indicates an increase in Chinese consumption with a strong purchasing power of consumers,” he added. Previously, the United States was hit by a significant increase in meat prices this week. For pork, the price of raw materials is said to have increased by around 14.1% compared to last year. This increase has led some experts to call it the “bacon apocalypse” or the “smoked pork apocalypse”. Residents of California, for example, where the largest consumption of pork is found, fear the state’s specialty food will be lost due to high prices and people won’t be able to afford it. In the United States, the increase is not just due to supply. This is also due to the new pig farming law, which requires a more suitable cage area for sows, which is difficult for breeders to achieve. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps / sef)



