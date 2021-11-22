“Boris Johnson’s mask has slipped off as conservative dogs turn on their master” – Kevin Maguire





The change in the mood of the conservatives is palpable, with political obituaries being mentally written for a suicide bomber leader who, in two weeks, has crystallized all fears about judgment, trust and adequacy, says Kevin Maguire.

All political careers end in failures, so little as spectacular as Boris Johnson. Tory dogs lashing out at their former master, brutally ravaging a sued Prime Minister running for his life, is the beginning of the end. Few people predict with real conviction when all hell is gone. Some are talking in Westminster about next year. Others 2023 if the electoral outlook still looks bleak. Soon after the next election, everyone wins or loses. The change in the Tories’ mood is palpable, with political obituaries being mentally written for a suicide bomber leader who, within two weeks, has crystallized all fears about judgment, trust and adequacy. Uniting the entire conservative tribe at war with itself – celibate and greedy second-earners, crying Europeans and screaming Brextremists, nation centrists and flag-waving nationalists, old-timers and rookies, Northerners and Southerners is oddly impressive.















The most ruthless political machine in British history slaughters lame huntsmen, as Margaret Thatcher and more recently Theresa May discovered. The costs of social care crushing low and middle incomes, despite impending tax hikes, illustrate the defense of poverty and the great train theft were no exception. Much like the costly bad deal and emptying the shelves of Brexit, Johnson has laid out his flagship policy as it stands at odds with the promised wealth. Slapdash Johnsons' inflated Boosterism is no longer a selling point when he suddenly throws a ruthless light on his lies, incompetence and broken promises. Because the mask has indeed slipped outside and inside hospitals.















It will not regain its credibility with the punished, left behind and betrayed, especially since it reduces their standard of living. Rogue and honest people don’t like the ugliness they see. Conservative members know this. The nation knows this more and more. Johnson will fight dirty, hissing his racist dog and shouting tunes that divide the Tories. It’s his style, selfish to the end. History will judge him harshly. Rightly so for damaging Britain long after she left.









