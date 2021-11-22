Imran Khan government slammed for speaking to organizations supporting Taliban by Pak experts





Pakistani panel of experts at Asma Jahangir’s conference on November 20 denounced Imran Khan’s government for ceding to organizations such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and for helping the Taliban in Afghanistan. , ANI reported. Earlier this month, Pakistan and the TTP reached a month-long ceasefire agreement last week, which can be extended if both sides agree.

According to the Pakistani government, the talks with the TTP are taking place within the framework of the Pakistani Constitution, according to several media.

The secrecy surrounding the talks has already made the process controversial. Pakistan’s highest court questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan on the matter last week. The Supreme Court ordered the central government to take action against senior officials who were negligent in the TTP’s attack on the army’s public school in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of at least 145 people, the majority of whom were children, reported The Diplomat.

TTP, TLP and Similar Organizations “Gain Power” if Pakistan Supports Taliban

The TTP, TLP and other similar illegal organizations gain power as Pakistan backs the Taliban and further, Pakistan’s support for the Kabul regime is of no use to the Afghan people, according to experts at the time. a session titled “Chaos in Afghanistan and Talking to Forbidden Organizations”, as reported by Dawn.

The panel, chaired by Ahmed Rashid, included Nader Nadery (member of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan peace negotiation team), Abdullah Khenjani, former Afghan deputy minister, and Lotfullah Najafizada (director of Tolo News in Afghanistan) . Speakers at the session unequivocally stressed that supporting the Taliban and organizations such as the TTP and TLP would be detrimental, according to the news agency.

Najafizada blamed recent events in Afghanistan on collective failure. In a measured tone, he reportedly said the Taliban and the rest of the world should focus on the future rather than on the failures of old governments. He added that the Taliban should understand that they are running an Afghanistan that is not the same as in 2001. As Afghans become more connected, the Taliban should mature and learn to accept being in. disagree, because hatred of the United States cannot provide bread, according to Dawn.

While Nadery recalled the flaws of the Doha peace talks and identified four factors for the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan, according to the media organization, the US policy of leaving the country was wrong; the talks were simply a public relations exercise in which the Taliban had no intention of reaching a settlement; the failure of the Ghanaian government to build institutions; and Pakistan’s emphasis on defeating Indian policies in the neighboring country rather than serving the interests of the Afghans. According to Khenjani, the Taliban are trying to keep the Afghans prisoners in order to persuade the international community to accept them.

(With entries from ANI) Image: AP

