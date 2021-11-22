How the government lost agricultural reforms to the benefit of wealthy farmers

Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi could deny Indians their own money for several days, and not only survive the stunt, politically, but thrive. Now his government has had to take back a plan that may have made the poor richer, a plan that I want to present in half a sentence. But then, it’s hard to avoid the mess of its details, which is why our most famous storyteller couldn’t market his most humane attempt yet to free Indian farmers.

On Friday, about 14 months after his party enacted three farm bills, he told the nation they would be repealed. It was a triumph for the wealthy farmers of northern India and the rural middle class movement they led. Many urban aid workers also rejoiced. And if you had no idea about India, like a conscientious Barbadian singer who has a good heart but is too busy to read politics, you may think that the Modis government’s three farm laws are filled with evil plans to steal and torturing poor Indian farmers (and then somehow winning the election after doing that).

In reality, these laws were reforms that intellectuals had been talking about for decades. They were aimed at freeing farmers who were forced to sell their produce in state-designated markets, usually through profiteering intermediaries; thus also freeing them to sell their crops online or through private contracts; and freeing the market from an old law that views certain superstar crops as essential commodities that cannot be accumulated in great qualities, opening the way for companies to buy directly from small farmers.

If the laws were so good, you might ask yourself why should farmers oppose them? They were told a good story, and like most good stories, it was simple and scary, and it was told by their rich.

Affluent farmers in Punjab and Haryana benefit most from an old procurement policy whereby the government guarantees a floor price for major crops. These farmers are entrepreneurs but do not face all the risks of entrepreneurship. They could also have made the most of the new laws, but then why risk revolutionary change when the current system suits them? They have no incentive to experiment with other crops instead of throwing rice and wheat at the government. Why should they risk changing? Thus, they told a story, not entirely implausible, that minimum support prices would end; that farmers will be at the mercy of the market, that they will remain dependent on large companies which will initially offer high prices but will eventually drain them. What if this was the start of a sneaky corporatization of agriculture? What if all of this causes the government to step down as a big buyer, and if free or cheap electricity and other subsidies disappear, and worse, if farmers have to start paying income tax?

Rich and middle-class farmers were afraid of change and they sabotaged reform for the poor while claiming high morality. Same old story.

In addition, most of the protesting farmers were led to believe that under the new laws, if they had disputes with companies, they could not easily go to court. True, but the new laws offered an alternative dispute resolution mechanism made up of officials and private actors. The enemies of change have presented this as a system where bureaucrats play the judges. From the way some people have lamented this dispute settlement system, one would think that Indians like their courts and judges.

The farmers’ movement, like the earlier anti-corruption movement, was an upper-class political movement that recruited others. Just as the Congress party could not counter the anti-corruption movement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not fight against the moralizing history of farmers with its own history because the agricultural laws, so good whatever the policies, were a terrible thread. There was no clear villain. The procurement officers were not as attractive as the bad guys when compared to the imagery of Indian farmers enslaved by Reliance, Walmart, the Adani Group or a new East India Company. ”In addition, defending the Reforms was in the details Our destiny as a species is that stories are a poor medium for complexity, and stories rule the world.

Not only that, the BJP told a very bad story in a very bad way. For example, he got some of the wealthiest actors and cricketers to defend his reforms. These celebrities earn by endorsing brands. So even their admirers know they are paid message peddlers. Why would you use famous liars to tell the truth? In addition, the party has been unable to attract farmers from other states to demonstrate support for the reforms. There is a reason for this. The fuel for unrest is lament, not optimism. No agitation for something can be as electrifying as an agitation against something.

It’s not as if those protesting against farm laws don’t have good reasons. All the reassuring elements of the new laws were hypothetical and frozen in the distant abstract future. And, the record of Modi governments on the execution of his esoteric ideas has been very poor. In fact, forget about revolutionary ideas, the BJP is unable even to repair roads and lampposts in places where it controls both state and municipal governments. Additionally, the second wave of the covid pandemic damaged the reputation of Modi and his party.

So what now? Many of the Reform ideas proposed are already in practice in several states, such as the freedom of farmers to sell outside of designated markets. Otherwise, things will continue as before. And poor farmers will one day cease to be poor farmers when they become poor security guards and factory workers. Some of the refined enemies of agricultural reform will then write heart-wrenching poems about poor landless migrants.

