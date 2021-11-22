Turkish opposition says Erdogan cannot run the country

By Jean Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus]Nov. 22 (ANI): As the Turkish lira is in free fall, most Turks are struggling to make ends meet and polls show Erdogan’s AKP party is consistently losing votes, the leader of the opposition CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu and IYI party leader Meral Aksener said after their November 17 meeting that Erdogan cannot run the country and that there is no way out of Turkey’s problems with an election emergency.

In a press release after the meeting, Kilicdaroglu said: “Erdogan, you cannot rule the county. It is a pity. Call an election as soon as possible, let a new government take office and rule the country properly.”

Referring to the financial difficulties faced by many segments of society, from traders to farmers, retirees to civil servants and workers, Kilicdaroglu added, “Every day that elections are delayed increases the costs for society.

Reacting to these statements, the autocratic President of Turkey, speaking on the same day to the parliamentary group of his party, rejected the idea of ​​early elections which he said would be held in June 2023 and added: “Those who guide the CHP are playing a game which is apparently beneficial to them, but which is also just as damaging to our country. If they win, Turkey will be dragged into chaos with an uncertain end. We don’t say that, history does.

Political scientist Professor Tanju Tosun, when asked about the threat of chaos if Erdogan loses the election, said: “Erdogan is using strategic language to consolidate his own voters and keep voters who might leave the AKP by giving them negative rhetoric. Will voters respond to this strategy? I do not think so.

An opinion poll carried out in 27 Turkish provinces from October 27 to November 3 showed that if Turkey held elections on Sunday, the National Alliance of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the IYI Party would win 38.9% of vote, while the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would get 34.1 percent of the vote.

Turkey’s most pressing problems, according to the survey results, are the economic crisis, unemployment and difficulty making ends meet. In addition, 55% of those questioned held Recep Tayyip Erdogan responsible for the poor economic situation in Turkey.

Several unions and trade union and professional confederations organized a large demonstration in Ankara on November 14 with the slogan “we cannot earn a living”.

A representative of the protesters said: “Every night we go to bed worried about the prices that will be increased the next day, wondering how we are going to make a living with our declining wages and how we are going to survive the coming winter.

A similar demonstration was organized in the streets of Izmir on November 18 by the Confederation of Labor DISK. Memis Sari, Regional Representative of DISK Aegean, speaking on behalf of the workers, said: “Every morning we wake up with deeper poverty and growing unemployment. As our money is losing value every day, our work is also losing value. “

Last Thursday, the lira hit a record low, falling to 11.3 against the dollar and low against the euro after the central bank decided to cut rates, which international markets saw as dangerous for the Turkish market economy.

“Stop already, Erdogan! Election immediately, “Kemal Kilicdaroglu tweeted, while Meral Aksener said:” Erdogan has ruined our money and our reputation. If it’s willful, it’s outright betrayal. is obvious what needs to be done: this shame must be stopped by bringing the country to the elections as soon as possible. “

In recent years, Erdogan seems to follow a strategy of creating continuous crises. When he was elected Prime Minister in 2003, he initiated several liberal reforms, pushed the efforts for Turkey’s accession to the European Union, restored freedom of religion by removing the headscarf ban in the public sector , reformed public services and launched an ambitious housing program.

Indeed, many people in the West thought he was truly a conservative Democrat and projected him as a model Islamic leader, who should be emulated by the leaders of other countries in the Middle East.

Erdogan’s foreign policy, inspired by his foreign policy adviser and later Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, was based on the principle of “zero problems with neighboring countries”.

Gradually, however, as he gained more and more power, Erdogan showed his true character. He removed from his circle anyone who disagreed with his plans and began to act like a true autocrat.

It has also involved Turkey in many conflicts, for example in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and in confrontations with the United States, France, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Russia, Egypt, etc. Now, instead of “zero issues,” Erdogan almost has issues with everyone.

Following the failed coup attempt in July 2016, Erdogan ordered an unprecedented crackdown on supporters of his former ally the cleric Fethullah Gulen and his other political opponents, critics, journalists and academics.

The New York Times wrote that the scale of the crackdown is “unmatched anywhere else in the West.” Now barely a day goes by that the press does not report that some people have been arrested or lost their jobs allegedly because they were members of FETO (the Gulen organization).

Erdogan from reformist and democrat has become an autocrat, who tolerates no criticism. Due to his current dire economic policies, he has destroyed his “old economic miracle” and made life extremely hard for the average Turk.

Umit Cizre, professor at Bilkent University, says: “Erdogan now rejects the innovative democratic reforms of his early years to assert a dark and confrontational vision that criminalizes any opposition, criticism or dissent. It has become an EU candidate country that was once a regional model, friendly with Islam but far removed from jihadist militancy, synonymous with autocracy. He has installed a permanent crisis, just as a means of securing his own power. (ANI)