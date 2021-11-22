KC Singh | Various dilemmas: power for Modi, economy for Xi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have seen some interesting developments in domestic politics this month. At the same time, controversy has again arisen over China’s disruption of the status quo over the 3,488-kilometer effective line of control separating the two nations across the Himalayas. This interplay of domestic politics and diplomacy needs to be examined.

The controversy was sparked when a second Chinese settlement of around 60 buildings was sighted near the Arunachal Pradesh border in the Shi Yomi district.

It was not there in 2019 and is located six kilometers inside India’s claim line. The first block of 100 strange houses was seen on the banks of the Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, where the Chinese have held opposing possession since 1959. New controversy erupted when conflicting statements emerged from Indian ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs. The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said the US report on a Chinese village on the Indian side of the ALC was false. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the opposite. Because the alignment of the CLA has not been agreed upon by the two nations, it is possible for conflicting versions from India and China on any settlement close to it. But it is surprising that two Indian ministries differ, as India certainly has a clear understanding of its lines of claim.

Chinese conduct is consistent with their approach to their maritime claims in the South China Sea. Here, too, they first made historically unjustified claims, followed by island grabbing or even island building on submerged rock formations. Finally, they inhabited and even fortified these groups of artificial islands. This has often been referred to as taking Chinese territory by the method of slicing salami. India’s cautious approach to vehemently protesting these Chinese tactics is clearly at odds with its chauvinistic approach to Pakistan, where even drones over the Line of Control (LOC), mostly employed by smugglers, are turned into attempts. launched by Pakistan to incite Sikh activism in the Punjab. Perhaps this varied approach is due to the simple difference in the military differential between Pakistan and China. The Pakistani threat can also be used to buttress bigotry in India, which helps consolidate votes. The Chinese threat is counterproductive because it deflates the image of the Prime Minister as a strong leader.

National developments in the two countries are linked to this scramble at the LAC. In China, the Sixth Plenum of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, made up of the top 300 leaders, met on November 11 and approved the “historic resolution”. This is only the third time in the history of the Communist Party that this has been done. This happened in 1945 to give Mao Zedong vast powers and isolate his rivals. Again in 1981, Deng Xiaoping used it to bury the excesses of the Mao period and realistically reassess the haloed past. Today, in the year of the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary, Mr. Xi has used the same mechanism to consolidate his control over all levers of power. This paves the way for him to a third term as president, which would constitute a clear break with the precedent prescribed by Deng Xiaoping.

To highlight its new status and the emergence of China as the only rival of the United States, a virtual summit was held between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden. China has sought acceptance of this type of bipolar arrangement because it believes it is on its way to becoming the world’s largest economy and “a great modern socialist nation by 2035”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced another domestic dilemma. In the euphoria of his decisive electoral victory in 2019, he had passed a controversial legislative program to advance the great Hindutva plan as well as reform the economy, especially the agricultural sector. Three agricultural laws were passed by parliament in September 2020 with the aim of streamlining the market for agricultural products. Resistance against them first started in Punjab and then spread to Haryana, which are the two states where rice and wheat are purchased at a minimum support price (MSP). The Punjab and Haryana Green Revolution was started in 1965 when Norman Borlaug introduced high yielding varieties. The revolutionary change in agricultural production not only brought prosperity to farmers, but also made India self-sufficient in grain. But it also brought ailments like the excessive and repetitive use of fertilizers and pesticides as well as water, which ruined the soil and depleted and polluted the basement water reservoirs. In addition, many other Indian states now produce grain in substantial quantities. Faced with a situation of glut and pressure from the World Trade Organization that the supply of wheat at government-supported prices was breaking its rules, the government decided to release agricultural markets from state control. But this reform has been undertaken without the confidence of stakeholders or the proper debate in parliament or the scrutiny of legislation by parliamentary committees. It was also not linked to any plan to transition agriculture in those states to the next green revolution involving fruits and vegetables in order to take advantage of increased global demand for these products. As a result, the unrest spread from Punjab to Haryana and further to Uttar Pradesh. Attempts to use identity politics to defame farmers have failed. Farmers have also shown their determination to keep the hustle and bustle and camp at Delhi’s borders through the rain, fog and summer heat.

As elections approached in Punjab and, more importantly, Uttar Pradesh and the convergence of key BJP opponents with farmers, options for the Modi government began to narrow. Unlike China, where President Xi’s seizure of power has tightened his control, in India, Prime Minister Modi suddenly backtracked by announcing on Gurupurab, associated with Guru Nanak, his government’s decision to overturn the three laws. agricultural. But other questions remain on the table, notably the legal guarantee of the MSP for wheat and rice. Uttar Pradesh, where this regime has never been applicable, is now also requesting it. Thus, the BJP faces the delicate prospect of seeing the farmers’ protest linger until the state elections.

President Xi’s chart may be politically ascending but can be tested on the economy. Prime Minister Modi, on the contrary, is being put to the test politically although the economy appears to be recovering, provided that another wave of Covid does not arrive this winter.

