



Representative Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen Lofgren Congressional committee rejects partisanship to protect State Votes Balance / Sustainability Presented by Southern Company President of China video in Balance / Sustainability climate conference Presented by Southern Company What an eminent biologist Says Will Save PLUS (D-Calif.) said on Saturday that many of the 200 or so witnesses questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill are former Trump officials who have voluntarily come forward to provide information.

During an interview with Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaCNN Acosta labels the January 6 series Tucker Carlson “Proud Boy porn” Schiff says holding Bannon for criminal contempt “a way to get people’s attention” NIH is begging evangelicals to “look at the evidence” “on PLUS vaccines, Lofgren said some officials needed a subpoena to cover themselves, while others came forward on their own.

Pressed to find out whether the officials who spoke to the committee were working in Trump’s White House, the Past Presidents ‘Campaign, or the Vice Presidents’ Office, Lofgren, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee, declined to provide details , saying only that the testimony provided important information and led to further questions.

Let me not be so specific, but let me say that there were certainly people, within the Trump administration, who spoke to us and provided us with important information that led us to other questions, Lofgren told Acosta.

The select committee investigating the January 6 attack worked for months to uncover information regarding the planning behind the protests before the riots and what senior administration officials including former President Trump Donald Trump Trump told the ‘former aide Navarro to “protect executive privilege” in House COVID Poll on Jan. 19, the Jan. 6 panel could see the influence of Bannon’s accusation. Texas Democratic Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson announces his retirement at the end of the PLUS term as protesters stormed the Capitol.

CNN previously reported that at least five former Trump administration staff spoke with the committee, including Alyssa Farah, who served as director of strategic communications and assistant to the president during the Trump administration.

Lofgren told CNN earlier in the week that the panel had already interviewed hundreds of witnesses, received nearly 25,000 documents and had more than 200 tips from his advice line.

The committee is particularly interested in hearing testimony and receiving documents from former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon and former Trump chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsJan. 6 panel can see the influence of Bannon’s lawsuit After a year of gross ethics violations, Congress must reform corruption laws.

Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on two charges of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a committee subpoena, and Meadows did not appear for his testimony last week.

Lofgren said on Saturday that the committee wanted to know if Meadows had used a private cell phone on January 6 to communicate with others and where those tapes were located.

We would like to know if he used a private cell phone and what happened to that cell phone and if those recordings were captured by the National Archives as required by law, Lofgren said.

